All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5026 Biltmore St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5026 Biltmore St
Last updated December 1 2019 at 12:13 PM

5026 Biltmore St

5026 Biltmore Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5026 Biltmore Street, San Diego, CA 92117
North Clairemont

Amenities

parking
courtyard
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
Gorgeous studio for rent in Clairemont Mesa! - Own entry way and courtyard area
New flooring, paint and amenities
Off street parking, NO COOKING / NO KITCHEN
utilities include - water, trash and sewer

Conveniently located off Clairemont Mesa Blvd
Within reach to Shopping center off Clairemont Drive
UTC area is just off our backyard

Spacious room (100 to 110 sqft) with own entry way
Top to bottom is new
Good size closet, brand new bath is awaiting for you to enjoy

NO WASHER / DRYER

Call today to schedule for the showing
Top Notch Realty Inc
858-715-0688
*PLEASE CONTACT THE OFFICE FOR THE CORRECT APPLICATION*

(RLNE5166766)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5026 Biltmore St have any available units?
5026 Biltmore St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 5026 Biltmore St currently offering any rent specials?
5026 Biltmore St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5026 Biltmore St pet-friendly?
No, 5026 Biltmore St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5026 Biltmore St offer parking?
Yes, 5026 Biltmore St offers parking.
Does 5026 Biltmore St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5026 Biltmore St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5026 Biltmore St have a pool?
No, 5026 Biltmore St does not have a pool.
Does 5026 Biltmore St have accessible units?
No, 5026 Biltmore St does not have accessible units.
Does 5026 Biltmore St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5026 Biltmore St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5026 Biltmore St have units with air conditioning?
No, 5026 Biltmore St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Find a Sublet
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Courtyard on 68th
4823 68th Street
San Diego, CA 92115
La Jolla Blue
7039 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Aquatera Apartment Homes
5777 Mission Center Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Mesa Village
11355 Zapata Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
Royal Village Apartments
1435 Elder Ave
San Diego, CA 92154
Olympus Corsair
8583 Aero Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
The Ridge at San Diego
4665 Home Ave
San Diego, CA 92105

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University