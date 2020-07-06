All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5018 Rockford Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5018 Rockford Drive
Last updated February 19 2020 at 7:12 AM

5018 Rockford Drive

5018 Rockford Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
College East
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5018 Rockford Drive, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful home located on Rockford Drive!
Great Location minutes from SDSU. Upgraded property 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, hardwood floors, new windows, central heat & air, stainless steel appliances, abundant light and plenty of room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5018 Rockford Drive have any available units?
5018 Rockford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5018 Rockford Drive have?
Some of 5018 Rockford Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5018 Rockford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5018 Rockford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5018 Rockford Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5018 Rockford Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5018 Rockford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5018 Rockford Drive offers parking.
Does 5018 Rockford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5018 Rockford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5018 Rockford Drive have a pool?
No, 5018 Rockford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5018 Rockford Drive have accessible units?
No, 5018 Rockford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5018 Rockford Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5018 Rockford Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Entrada Apartments
453 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Gables Point Loma
3801 Marquette Pl
San Diego, CA 92106
Current
1551 Union St
San Diego, CA 92101
Agave Ridge Townhomes
7901 Harmarsh St
San Diego, CA 92123
Pacific Point
768 Hollister St
San Diego, CA 92154
Urbana
450 10th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Broadstone Little Italy
1980 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Sola
13385 Highlands Place
San Diego, CA 92130

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University