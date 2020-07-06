5018 Rockford Drive, San Diego, CA 92115 College East
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Beautiful home located on Rockford Drive! Great Location minutes from SDSU. Upgraded property 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, hardwood floors, new windows, central heat & air, stainless steel appliances, abundant light and plenty of room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5018 Rockford Drive have any available units?
5018 Rockford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5018 Rockford Drive have?
Some of 5018 Rockford Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5018 Rockford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5018 Rockford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.