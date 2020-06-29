Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

4983 Long Branch Avenue Available 10/09/19 Adorable One Bedroom Single Family Home FURNISHED! Hot tub, parking, entertainment deck! - You will love the original wood floors and spacious living space of this single family home. During the summer months, you are just half a block away from the beach. During the colder months, you have an above-ground jacuzzi in your backyard for entertainment. The home has good yard space for yourself or your pets! The kitchen has been upgraded to include a 5-burner gas stove and new appliances for your convenience and comfort.



You have two parking spots off of the street just for you. There is a stackable washer and dryer included in your home as well.



Pets OK with additional pet deposit and pet rent.



All occupants over 18 must be financially responsible lease holders with combined verifiable income 3 X Rent. Credit history must reflect no current collection accounts and no delinquencies in the revolving accounts in the last 12 months. Two excellent rental references must be provided. NOTE: This property may be only be leased as a primary residence. Applicants with a second residence will not be considered.



Applicants must have toured property to be considered in in terms or priority.



(RLNE5159580)