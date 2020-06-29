All apartments in San Diego
Last updated September 24 2019 at 9:45 AM

4983 Long Branch Avenue

4983 Long Branch Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4983 Long Branch Avenue, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
4983 Long Branch Avenue Available 10/09/19 Adorable One Bedroom Single Family Home FURNISHED! Hot tub, parking, entertainment deck! - You will love the original wood floors and spacious living space of this single family home. During the summer months, you are just half a block away from the beach. During the colder months, you have an above-ground jacuzzi in your backyard for entertainment. The home has good yard space for yourself or your pets! The kitchen has been upgraded to include a 5-burner gas stove and new appliances for your convenience and comfort.

You have two parking spots off of the street just for you. There is a stackable washer and dryer included in your home as well.

Pets OK with additional pet deposit and pet rent.

All occupants over 18 must be financially responsible lease holders with combined verifiable income 3 X Rent. Credit history must reflect no current collection accounts and no delinquencies in the revolving accounts in the last 12 months. Two excellent rental references must be provided. NOTE: This property may be only be leased as a primary residence. Applicants with a second residence will not be considered.

Applicants must have toured property to be considered in in terms or priority.

(RLNE5159580)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4983 Long Branch Avenue have any available units?
4983 Long Branch Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4983 Long Branch Avenue have?
Some of 4983 Long Branch Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4983 Long Branch Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4983 Long Branch Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4983 Long Branch Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4983 Long Branch Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4983 Long Branch Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4983 Long Branch Avenue offers parking.
Does 4983 Long Branch Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4983 Long Branch Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4983 Long Branch Avenue have a pool?
No, 4983 Long Branch Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4983 Long Branch Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4983 Long Branch Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4983 Long Branch Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4983 Long Branch Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
