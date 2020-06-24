Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful, recently remodeled, stylishly furnished, 5 bed 5 bath house in the Sonoma neighborhood. Renting for $6,500.00 security deposit $6,500.00 (o.a.c.). House comes fully furnished with contemporary furniture. Huge gourmet chefs kitchen opens into breakfast area and family room. Bright and open floor plan with formal dining room includes a piano, two bedrooms are located downstairs with bathrooms. Upstairs master bedroom has private master bathroom and a balcony. House has solar panels so little to no electricity expense. Run the AC all day! Entertainers patio in the rear with several sitting areas and lush tropical landscaping. House includes a water softener and reverse osmosis system. Pets allowed upon owners approval. 1 small dog - 30 lbs. and under (only 1 dog allowed). Great location, close to schools, grocery store, shops and dining. Community park is located just around the corner. This home is a steal, don't let this one pass you by.



AVAILABLE: 6/7/19



To view or for any further questions, please contact:



4979 Beauchamp Ct.



Call Yana for more details 619-871-4979