San Diego, CA
4979 Beauchamp Ct
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:11 PM

4979 Beauchamp Ct

4979 Beauchamp Ct · No Longer Available
Location

4979 Beauchamp Ct, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful, recently remodeled, stylishly furnished, 5 bed 5 bath house in the Sonoma neighborhood. Renting for $6,500.00 security deposit $6,500.00 (o.a.c.). House comes fully furnished with contemporary furniture. Huge gourmet chefs kitchen opens into breakfast area and family room. Bright and open floor plan with formal dining room includes a piano, two bedrooms are located downstairs with bathrooms. Upstairs master bedroom has private master bathroom and a balcony. House has solar panels so little to no electricity expense. Run the AC all day! Entertainers patio in the rear with several sitting areas and lush tropical landscaping. House includes a water softener and reverse osmosis system. Pets allowed upon owners approval. 1 small dog - 30 lbs. and under (only 1 dog allowed). Great location, close to schools, grocery store, shops and dining. Community park is located just around the corner. This home is a steal, don't let this one pass you by.

AVAILABLE: 6/7/19

To view or for any further questions, please contact:

4979 Beauchamp Ct.

Call Yana for more details 619-871-4979

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4979 Beauchamp Ct have any available units?
4979 Beauchamp Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4979 Beauchamp Ct have?
Some of 4979 Beauchamp Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4979 Beauchamp Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4979 Beauchamp Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4979 Beauchamp Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 4979 Beauchamp Ct is pet friendly.
Does 4979 Beauchamp Ct offer parking?
Yes, 4979 Beauchamp Ct offers parking.
Does 4979 Beauchamp Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4979 Beauchamp Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4979 Beauchamp Ct have a pool?
No, 4979 Beauchamp Ct does not have a pool.
Does 4979 Beauchamp Ct have accessible units?
No, 4979 Beauchamp Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 4979 Beauchamp Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4979 Beauchamp Ct has units with dishwashers.
