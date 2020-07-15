4978 Niagara Ave #22

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters oven range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking pool

This large top floor one bedroom unit is ideally located in Ocean Beach. Just one block to the OB pier and one block to Newport Ave shops, bars & restaurants you're really in the heart of this desirable beach community. Large unit with plenty of kitchen storage, granite counters, dishwasher, ceiling fans and mirrored closet doors.



Courtyard community offers a sparkling pool, assigned parking for all units and onsite laundry.



Don't hesitate! This unit won't last long!

37 unit apartment complex in the heart of Ocean Beach. Walk to Sunset Cliffs and the Pier. Parking and laundry on site. Large 1 & 2 bedroom units.