4978 Niagara Ave #22
Last updated July 7 2020 at 12:01 AM

4978 Niagara Ave #22

4978 Niagara Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4978 Niagara Avenue, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
This large top floor one bedroom unit is ideally located in Ocean Beach. Just one block to the OB pier and one block to Newport Ave shops, bars & restaurants you're really in the heart of this desirable beach community. Large unit with plenty of kitchen storage, granite counters, dishwasher, ceiling fans and mirrored closet doors.

Courtyard community offers a sparkling pool, assigned parking for all units and onsite laundry.

Don't hesitate! This unit won't last long!
37 unit apartment complex in the heart of Ocean Beach. Walk to Sunset Cliffs and the Pier. Parking and laundry on site. Large 1 & 2 bedroom units.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4978 Niagara Ave #22 have any available units?
4978 Niagara Ave #22 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4978 Niagara Ave #22 have?
Some of 4978 Niagara Ave #22's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4978 Niagara Ave #22 currently offering any rent specials?
4978 Niagara Ave #22 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4978 Niagara Ave #22 pet-friendly?
No, 4978 Niagara Ave #22 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4978 Niagara Ave #22 offer parking?
Yes, 4978 Niagara Ave #22 offers parking.
Does 4978 Niagara Ave #22 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4978 Niagara Ave #22 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4978 Niagara Ave #22 have a pool?
Yes, 4978 Niagara Ave #22 has a pool.
Does 4978 Niagara Ave #22 have accessible units?
No, 4978 Niagara Ave #22 does not have accessible units.
Does 4978 Niagara Ave #22 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4978 Niagara Ave #22 has units with dishwashers.
