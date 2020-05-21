4925 Orcutt Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Remodeled 3-Bedroom, 1-Bathroom Allied Gardens Home - Gorgeous 3-bedroom single story home with attached garage in Allied Gardens. The home has been extensively remodeled including kitchen, bathroom, windows, electrical and fresh paint. Original hardwood floors throughout. From the moment you walk in, it feels like home!!

-------

Located on a quiet street in residential neighborhood with recreation center, parks, and schools nearby. The location provides easy access to freeway, shopping and restaurants. Situated on a great lot with a beautiful backyard that includes covered patio and is fully fenced. The garage provides a great place for storage and with nice sized driveway. Comes with kitchen appliances and is cable ready. Living room has ample space along with a French Door to the outside patio area and backyard. Includes gardening service, with landscaping set up on automatic irrigation.

------

Great location, Great home, Great space Available now to call home!!!

------

One-year lease term. Tenant pays all utilities. Renters insurance is required. No smoking. Pets are negotiable, upon approval.

------

Contact Property Alliance to schedule a showing, or if you have questions.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5522603)