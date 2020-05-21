All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4925 Orcutt Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4925 Orcutt Avenue
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

4925 Orcutt Avenue

4925 Orcutt Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Allied Gardens
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4925 Orcutt Avenue, San Diego, CA 92120
Allied Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Remodeled 3-Bedroom, 1-Bathroom Allied Gardens Home - Gorgeous 3-bedroom single story home with attached garage in Allied Gardens. The home has been extensively remodeled including kitchen, bathroom, windows, electrical and fresh paint. Original hardwood floors throughout. From the moment you walk in, it feels like home!!
-------
Located on a quiet street in residential neighborhood with recreation center, parks, and schools nearby. The location provides easy access to freeway, shopping and restaurants. Situated on a great lot with a beautiful backyard that includes covered patio and is fully fenced. The garage provides a great place for storage and with nice sized driveway. Comes with kitchen appliances and is cable ready. Living room has ample space along with a French Door to the outside patio area and backyard. Includes gardening service, with landscaping set up on automatic irrigation.
------
Great location, Great home, Great space Available now to call home!!!
------
One-year lease term. Tenant pays all utilities. Renters insurance is required. No smoking. Pets are negotiable, upon approval.
------
Contact Property Alliance to schedule a showing, or if you have questions.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5522603)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4925 Orcutt Avenue have any available units?
4925 Orcutt Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4925 Orcutt Avenue have?
Some of 4925 Orcutt Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4925 Orcutt Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4925 Orcutt Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4925 Orcutt Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4925 Orcutt Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4925 Orcutt Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4925 Orcutt Avenue offers parking.
Does 4925 Orcutt Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4925 Orcutt Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4925 Orcutt Avenue have a pool?
No, 4925 Orcutt Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4925 Orcutt Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4925 Orcutt Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4925 Orcutt Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4925 Orcutt Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Balboa Plaza
6699 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Entrada Apartments
453 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Current
1551 Union St
San Diego, CA 92101
Mesa Village
11355 Zapata Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
40th Street
4530 40th St
San Diego, CA 92116
Cleveland House
4201 Cleveland Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Park 12 II
100 Park Center Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101
Aldea at Mesa College
7322 Mesa College Dr
San Diego, CA 92111

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University