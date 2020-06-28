All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4878 Pescadero Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4878 Pescadero Ave
Last updated December 5 2019 at 10:31 AM

4878 Pescadero Ave

4878 Pescadero Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Ocean Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4878 Pescadero Avenue, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
hot tub
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Its True....Available Now! Enjoy Ocean Beach all year round. Right on Sunset Cliffs with your own balcony overlooking the ocean! Located on the 4th floor, all one level, recently updated, wonderful open floor plan. Shared 1 car garage and 2 additional parking spaces! Appliances include: stove, refrigerator,dishwasher and microwave. Tile throughout living areas, carpet in bedrooms. Enjoy, relax and take in the ocean view ~ Master Bedroom has its own patio door/balcony. Community Laundry and Spa! Tenant pays all utilities, except, trash. No pets. One year lease.

Amenities

Community Jacuzzi
Community laundry

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4878 Pescadero Ave have any available units?
4878 Pescadero Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4878 Pescadero Ave have?
Some of 4878 Pescadero Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4878 Pescadero Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4878 Pescadero Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4878 Pescadero Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4878 Pescadero Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4878 Pescadero Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4878 Pescadero Ave offers parking.
Does 4878 Pescadero Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4878 Pescadero Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4878 Pescadero Ave have a pool?
No, 4878 Pescadero Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4878 Pescadero Ave have accessible units?
No, 4878 Pescadero Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4878 Pescadero Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4878 Pescadero Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Posta Apts
10343 10343 San Diego Mission Rd.
San Diego, CA 92108
Fashion Terrace Apartments
6888 Friars Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
The Village at Del Mar Heights
13138 Kellam Ct
San Diego, CA 92130
Stonewood Gardens
3833 Midway Dr
San Diego, CA 92110
Ascent at Campus of Life
10785 Pomerado Road
San Diego, CA 92131
Broadstone Little Italy
1980 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
The Ridge at San Diego
4665 Home Ave
San Diego, CA 92105
Sola
13385 Highlands Place
San Diego, CA 92130

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University