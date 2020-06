Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Super clean and move-in ready. Brand new bathroom, new wood flooring in the living areas, dual pane windows, new refrigerator, spacious living room in quiet residential neighborhood. This is a 3 bedroom home; one of the bedrooms is a pass through room so it lives like a 2 bedroom with optional 3rd. A great walkable location to the restaurants and stores along Adams Ave.