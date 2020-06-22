4860 Rolando Boulevard Unit 66

Amenities
Cozy 1 bedroom condo near SDSU in gated community! - Located on the top floor of the building, this unit features, New Carpet!, Stainless Steel Appliances,Granite Countertops,,Microwave, Beautiful Cabinets, Fresh Paint, Air conditioning, Balcony, Tile in shower, 2 Closets with mirrored closet doors, Elevator, Well lit hallways, Laundry on site, Gated Community with Assigned Covered Parking Space, Pool, Jacuzzi and BBQ area, Near freeway 8, Shopping and Restaurants at walking distance.and much more!!! Call for a tour today!
(619) 250-4753
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5842548)