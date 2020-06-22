All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 21 2020 at 9:12 AM

4860 Rolando Boulevard Unit 66

4860 Rolando Ct · (619) 250-4753
Location

4860 Rolando Ct, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 4860 Rolando Boulevard Unit 66 · Avail. now

$1,450

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 578 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Cozy 1 bedroom condo near SDSU in gated community! - Located on the top floor of the building, this unit features, New Carpet!, Stainless Steel Appliances,Granite Countertops,,Microwave, Beautiful Cabinets, Fresh Paint, Air conditioning, Balcony, Tile in shower, 2 Closets with mirrored closet doors, Elevator, Well lit hallways, Laundry on site, Gated Community with Assigned Covered Parking Space, Pool, Jacuzzi and BBQ area, Near freeway 8, Shopping and Restaurants at walking distance.and much more!!! Call for a tour today!
(619) 250-4753

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5842548)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4860 Rolando Boulevard Unit 66 have any available units?
4860 Rolando Boulevard Unit 66 has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4860 Rolando Boulevard Unit 66 have?
Some of 4860 Rolando Boulevard Unit 66's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4860 Rolando Boulevard Unit 66 currently offering any rent specials?
4860 Rolando Boulevard Unit 66 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4860 Rolando Boulevard Unit 66 pet-friendly?
No, 4860 Rolando Boulevard Unit 66 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4860 Rolando Boulevard Unit 66 offer parking?
Yes, 4860 Rolando Boulevard Unit 66 does offer parking.
Does 4860 Rolando Boulevard Unit 66 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4860 Rolando Boulevard Unit 66 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4860 Rolando Boulevard Unit 66 have a pool?
Yes, 4860 Rolando Boulevard Unit 66 has a pool.
Does 4860 Rolando Boulevard Unit 66 have accessible units?
No, 4860 Rolando Boulevard Unit 66 does not have accessible units.
Does 4860 Rolando Boulevard Unit 66 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4860 Rolando Boulevard Unit 66 does not have units with dishwashers.
