4851 Hart Drive

Amenities
Traditional Home in Kensington! - 3Br-2Ba, 1700 Sqft.
Remodeled home on tree lined street
Newer hardwood flooring throughout
Wood shutters in Living & Dining Room
Formal Dining Room w/ Built-ins
Breakfast nook off Kitchen w/ Built-ins
Kitchen w/ white cabinets, white quartz countertops, & NEW Stainless Steel Appliances
Mudroom w/ washer and dryer off kitchen
Updated black & white tiled bathroom with tiled shower & pedestal sink
2 car garage that enters into the home
Xeriscape landscaping
Fenced back yard great for BBQs & entertaining
Custom paint throughout
Home has central heat, ceiling fans, and great storage
Walk to Kensington village, specialty shops, restaurants, craft beer & wine bar establishments, Starbucks & Stehly Farms!
Small Pet OK with additional security deposit
Non Smoking property
Gardener included
12 month lease required
Available NOW!
