Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:25 AM

4851 Hart Drive

4851 Hart Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4851 Hart Drive, San Diego, CA 92116
Kensington

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Traditional Home in Kensington! - 3Br-2Ba, 1700 Sqft.
Remodeled home on tree lined street
Newer hardwood flooring throughout
Wood shutters in Living & Dining Room
Formal Dining Room w/ Built-ins
Breakfast nook off Kitchen w/ Built-ins
Kitchen w/ white cabinets, white quartz countertops, & NEW Stainless Steel Appliances
Mudroom w/ washer and dryer off kitchen
Updated black & white tiled bathroom with tiled shower & pedestal sink
2 car garage that enters into the home
Xeriscape landscaping
Fenced back yard great for BBQs & entertaining
Custom paint throughout
Home has central heat, ceiling fans, and great storage
Walk to Kensington village, specialty shops, restaurants, craft beer & wine bar establishments, Starbucks & Stehly Farms!
Small Pet OK with additional security deposit
Non Smoking property
Gardener included
12 month lease required
Available NOW!
Please call Mercer Properties at 619-683-9274 to schedule a viewing
CalDRE #01359752
www.MercerProperties.com

(RLNE2435798)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4851 Hart Drive have any available units?
4851 Hart Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4851 Hart Drive have?
Some of 4851 Hart Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4851 Hart Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4851 Hart Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4851 Hart Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4851 Hart Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4851 Hart Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4851 Hart Drive offers parking.
Does 4851 Hart Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4851 Hart Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4851 Hart Drive have a pool?
No, 4851 Hart Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4851 Hart Drive have accessible units?
No, 4851 Hart Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4851 Hart Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4851 Hart Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
