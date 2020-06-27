4851 Hart Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Traditional Home in Kensington! - 3Br-2Ba, 1700 Sqft.

Remodeled home on tree lined street

Newer hardwood flooring throughout

Wood shutters in Living & Dining Room

Formal Dining Room w/ Built-ins

Breakfast nook off Kitchen w/ Built-ins

Kitchen w/ white cabinets, white quartz countertops, & NEW Stainless Steel Appliances

Mudroom w/ washer and dryer off kitchen

Updated black & white tiled bathroom with tiled shower & pedestal sink

2 car garage that enters into the home

Xeriscape landscaping

Fenced back yard great for BBQs & entertaining

Custom paint throughout

Home has central heat, ceiling fans, and great storage

Walk to Kensington village, specialty shops, restaurants, craft beer & wine bar establishments, Starbucks & Stehly Farms!

Small Pet OK with additional security deposit

Non Smoking property

Gardener included

12 month lease required

Available NOW!

Please call Mercer Properties at 619-683-9274 to schedule a viewing

CalDRE #01359752

www.MercerProperties.com



(RLNE2435798)