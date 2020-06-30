All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4848 Diane Ave
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

4848 Diane Ave

4848 Diane Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4848 Diane Avenue, San Diego, CA 92117
Clairemont Mesa East

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
air conditioning
fire pit
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
parking
garage
hot tub
Welcome to Sunny San Diego! Diana is a spacious, quiet, comfortable, clean and private space full of the luxuries of home. We have convenient access to all San Diego attractions and freeways. Whether you will be our guest for vacation or work, we are sure you will find pleasure in your temporary home.

Description

This space was designed for the those who want many of the comforts of home and more. We are centrally located close to San Diegos most popular beaches, tourist destinations and biggest employment centers for those of you on a working vacation. We are between Rose Canyon, Marion Bear and Tecolote Canyon Hiking trails and less than 15 minutes from Torrey Pines State Beach and Scenic trails. In addition to your choice of beaches, Downtown, the famous San Diego Zoo and Sea World are all less than 10 miles away.

The home Is in a quiet, safe neighborhood, close to major retailers such as Grocery Stores (Sprouts Market/Vons/Smart N Final) Target and Home Depot. We have lots of parking. We are conveniently located between all major freeways (805/5/52/163).

We feature Turkish cotton towels and luxury linens, the highest quality foam or plush top king and queen mattresses with Bamboo covers, and cozy blankets. The Kitchen is stocked full of quality basics for everyday cooking and more.

The home has Cold A/C, laundry, large Kitchen and Dining Rooms, Living Room and comfortable lounge style furniture. We even have Old School Entertainment such as DVD player and DVD collection and an Atari classic game console. Of course its all attached to a new LG 65 4k Smart TV with built in Alexa and Netflix and Hulu. Alexa can even operate the thermostat to optimize the temp for you, which is easy in San Diegos ideal climate.

We have a relaxing backyard, with hammock, outdoor dining and chairs. Outdoor firepit to come to enjoy San Diegos mild winter evenings outside.

Space:
Walk into a bright and open Living Area with Sun Room and Dining facing the yard, and your kitchen on your left. The main hall to the bedrooms is off to the right.

The Yard and Patio is accessible from the Sun Room and Dining area on your left, or from the Master Bedroom or Master Bathroom on your right.

The Master Bedroom Suite is at the end of the hall, facing the back of the house and yard. It features a king size bed with orthopedic pillow top mattress and an oversized (cozy enough for two) lounge chair.
The Master Bathroom features a Jacuzzi style Jet Spa Tub, granite counter tops, separate shower and double sink.

The bedroom on your left down the hall, is our Versatility Room. It features a Queen size bed with luxury foam dual sided mattress. The mattress can be flipped for a firmer or softer feel, as you desire. This room also has optional direct access to share the Master Bathroom, or can use its own bathroom with shower across the hall.

The 3rd bedroom at the end of the hall faces the front of the house. It features a queen size bed with Gel Infused Layer Top Memory Foam Mattress. It also has its own attached bathroom with shower.

Optional 4th bedroom and bathroom. Larger groups may want to take advantage of our attached Garage Conversion Studio Apartment. It is a separate unit with private access away from the main house, but can be opened for larger groups.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4848 Diane Ave have any available units?
4848 Diane Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4848 Diane Ave have?
Some of 4848 Diane Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4848 Diane Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4848 Diane Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4848 Diane Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4848 Diane Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4848 Diane Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4848 Diane Ave offers parking.
Does 4848 Diane Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4848 Diane Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4848 Diane Ave have a pool?
No, 4848 Diane Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4848 Diane Ave have accessible units?
No, 4848 Diane Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4848 Diane Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4848 Diane Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

