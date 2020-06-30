4848 Diane Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage air conditioning fire pit clubhouse

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit parking garage hot tub

Welcome to Sunny San Diego! Diana is a spacious, quiet, comfortable, clean and private space full of the luxuries of home. We have convenient access to all San Diego attractions and freeways. Whether you will be our guest for vacation or work, we are sure you will find pleasure in your temporary home.



Description



This space was designed for the those who want many of the comforts of home and more. We are centrally located close to San Diegos most popular beaches, tourist destinations and biggest employment centers for those of you on a working vacation. We are between Rose Canyon, Marion Bear and Tecolote Canyon Hiking trails and less than 15 minutes from Torrey Pines State Beach and Scenic trails. In addition to your choice of beaches, Downtown, the famous San Diego Zoo and Sea World are all less than 10 miles away.



The home Is in a quiet, safe neighborhood, close to major retailers such as Grocery Stores (Sprouts Market/Vons/Smart N Final) Target and Home Depot. We have lots of parking. We are conveniently located between all major freeways (805/5/52/163).



We feature Turkish cotton towels and luxury linens, the highest quality foam or plush top king and queen mattresses with Bamboo covers, and cozy blankets. The Kitchen is stocked full of quality basics for everyday cooking and more.



The home has Cold A/C, laundry, large Kitchen and Dining Rooms, Living Room and comfortable lounge style furniture. We even have Old School Entertainment such as DVD player and DVD collection and an Atari classic game console. Of course its all attached to a new LG 65 4k Smart TV with built in Alexa and Netflix and Hulu. Alexa can even operate the thermostat to optimize the temp for you, which is easy in San Diegos ideal climate.



We have a relaxing backyard, with hammock, outdoor dining and chairs. Outdoor firepit to come to enjoy San Diegos mild winter evenings outside.



Space:

Walk into a bright and open Living Area with Sun Room and Dining facing the yard, and your kitchen on your left. The main hall to the bedrooms is off to the right.



The Yard and Patio is accessible from the Sun Room and Dining area on your left, or from the Master Bedroom or Master Bathroom on your right.



The Master Bedroom Suite is at the end of the hall, facing the back of the house and yard. It features a king size bed with orthopedic pillow top mattress and an oversized (cozy enough for two) lounge chair.

The Master Bathroom features a Jacuzzi style Jet Spa Tub, granite counter tops, separate shower and double sink.



The bedroom on your left down the hall, is our Versatility Room. It features a Queen size bed with luxury foam dual sided mattress. The mattress can be flipped for a firmer or softer feel, as you desire. This room also has optional direct access to share the Master Bathroom, or can use its own bathroom with shower across the hall.



The 3rd bedroom at the end of the hall faces the front of the house. It features a queen size bed with Gel Infused Layer Top Memory Foam Mattress. It also has its own attached bathroom with shower.



Optional 4th bedroom and bathroom. Larger groups may want to take advantage of our attached Garage Conversion Studio Apartment. It is a separate unit with private access away from the main house, but can be opened for larger groups.