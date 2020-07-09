Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage volleyball court

Bright, Stunning, One Bedroom/One Bath Apartment Just blocks/walking distance from Ocean Beach Park.



4836 Long Branch Ave is close to OB Noodle House & Sake Bar, Roberto's Taco Shop Ocean Beach, Dusty Rhodes Park, Pizza Port Ocean Beach, Ocean Beach Pier, Ocean Beach Pier Café, The 3rd Corner Wine Shop & Bistro, Ocean Beach Volleyball Courts, Honey Bear Preschool & Child Care Center, Correia Middle School, Point Loma High School and many more.



Unit Features:

- 1 bed/1 bath apartment

- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, gas range/oven, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal

- Double pane windows

- Ceiling fan

- Private patio

- Garage



Community Features:

- Fully furnished

- Gated access

- On-site laundry facility

- Large private patio



Rental Terms:

- $49 App Fee Per Adult.

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One month’s rent

- Rental insurance required

- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions

- A flat fee of 35.00 Water/Sewer/Trash

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



