Last updated July 5 2020 at 9:58 AM

4836 Long Branch Ave

4836 Long Branch Ave · (833) 367-6963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4836 Long Branch Ave, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Apartment · Avail. now

$1,945

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
volleyball court
Bright, Stunning, One Bedroom/One Bath Apartment Just blocks/walking distance from Ocean Beach Park.

4836 Long Branch Ave is close to OB Noodle House & Sake Bar, Roberto's Taco Shop Ocean Beach, Dusty Rhodes Park, Pizza Port Ocean Beach, Ocean Beach Pier, Ocean Beach Pier Café, The 3rd Corner Wine Shop & Bistro, Ocean Beach Volleyball Courts, Honey Bear Preschool & Child Care Center, Correia Middle School, Point Loma High School and many more.

Unit Features:
- 1 bed/1 bath apartment
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, gas range/oven, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal
- Double pane windows
- Ceiling fan
- Private patio
- Garage

Community Features:
- Fully furnished
- Gated access
- On-site laundry facility
- Large private patio

Rental Terms:
- $49 App Fee Per Adult.
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One month’s rent
- Rental insurance required
- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions
- A flat fee of 35.00 Water/Sewer/Trash
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5887876)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4836 Long Branch Ave have any available units?
4836 Long Branch Ave has a unit available for $1,945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4836 Long Branch Ave have?
Some of 4836 Long Branch Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4836 Long Branch Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4836 Long Branch Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4836 Long Branch Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4836 Long Branch Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4836 Long Branch Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4836 Long Branch Ave offers parking.
Does 4836 Long Branch Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4836 Long Branch Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4836 Long Branch Ave have a pool?
No, 4836 Long Branch Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4836 Long Branch Ave have accessible units?
No, 4836 Long Branch Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4836 Long Branch Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4836 Long Branch Ave has units with dishwashers.
