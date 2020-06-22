4831 Sussex Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel fire pit bbq/grill

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard fire pit bbq/grill

Vacation in a totally remodeled charmer that feels lavish and lux with an Indonesian modern motif. Enjoy the beauty of San Diego in the private setting and outdoor living space with modern fire pit and waterfall that is the centerpiece of the home. Listen to the mellow sounds of the waterfall throughout the entire house. Refreshing white oak hardwood flooring throughout. Prepare your own meals in the professional kitchen with all the bells and whistles. Kitchen includes a Viking stove and dual stainless steel refrigerator. Relax in the Master Suite with a Jacuzzi tub that is private from the main areas of the home with dual sinks and entry to courtyard. Master has a flat screen TV. Home provides an instant hot water pump. Let the sunshine and San Diego breeze flow through the house with the floor to ceiling windows. Socialize and entertain in the professionally landscaped yard that was featured on Bang for Your Buck and San Diego Home & Garden Magazine. The upper deck has a modern Fuego outdoor grill Hibachi style. Kensington is a prime location, it is a 5 minute walk to the Kensington village for a variety of wine bars, restaurants, stores, craft beers, breakfast cafe, classic video store, old cinema. Also, the neighborhood is adjacent to North Park, which has endless things to do and true character. Ten min drive to downtown and the airport, centrally located. Enjoy the Pioneer Plasma Elite TV after your fun filled days in San Diego. 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths set up with 2 queen beds and 2 twins trundle style.