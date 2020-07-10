Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage hot tub

4788 51 st Available 06/01/20 If you are Stuck at Home This Summer, This is the Perfect Home Oasis You're Looking For! - Amply upgraded Home with pool in N Talmadge with flowing floor plan. Sunny breakfast nook leads through French doors to sparkling saltwater pool & spa. Open, eat-in dining room. Saltillo-tiled courtyard patio off kitchen for outdoor dining on beautiful San Diego evenings. Features master suite features a walk-in closet plus bright and sunny 11x 6 bonus room - perfect for an office space or 2nd large walk-in closet. Master also has direct access via French doors to the backyard with pool and hot tub to enjoy. Sparkling, heated, saltwater pool with pool service provided.



Lease terms 1 year. Includes washer/dryer located in attached garage, pool maintenance and landscaping paid for by landlord.



** No portion of the premises shall be sublet nor Rental Agreement assigned by tenant. Tenant is prohibited from offering all or part of the premises for short term rental, such as through AirBNB, VRBO or other such sites.



If you would like to apply for this home, please complete an application at www.pruettrealty.com today.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5805849)