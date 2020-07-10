All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4788 51 st.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4788 51 st
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:50 AM

4788 51 st

4788 51st Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Talmadge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4788 51st Street, San Diego, CA 92115
Talmadge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
4788 51 st Available 06/01/20 If you are Stuck at Home This Summer, This is the Perfect Home Oasis You're Looking For! - Amply upgraded Home with pool in N Talmadge with flowing floor plan. Sunny breakfast nook leads through French doors to sparkling saltwater pool & spa. Open, eat-in dining room. Saltillo-tiled courtyard patio off kitchen for outdoor dining on beautiful San Diego evenings. Features master suite features a walk-in closet plus bright and sunny 11x 6 bonus room - perfect for an office space or 2nd large walk-in closet. Master also has direct access via French doors to the backyard with pool and hot tub to enjoy. Sparkling, heated, saltwater pool with pool service provided.

Lease terms 1 year. Includes washer/dryer located in attached garage, pool maintenance and landscaping paid for by landlord.

** No portion of the premises shall be sublet nor Rental Agreement assigned by tenant. Tenant is prohibited from offering all or part of the premises for short term rental, such as through AirBNB, VRBO or other such sites.

If you would like to apply for this home, please complete an application at www.pruettrealty.com today.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5805849)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4788 51 st have any available units?
4788 51 st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4788 51 st have?
Some of 4788 51 st's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4788 51 st currently offering any rent specials?
4788 51 st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4788 51 st pet-friendly?
No, 4788 51 st is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4788 51 st offer parking?
Yes, 4788 51 st offers parking.
Does 4788 51 st have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4788 51 st offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4788 51 st have a pool?
Yes, 4788 51 st has a pool.
Does 4788 51 st have accessible units?
No, 4788 51 st does not have accessible units.
Does 4788 51 st have units with dishwashers?
No, 4788 51 st does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

K1
330 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments
9865 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
The Merian
601 11th Avenue
San Diego, CA 92101
Mission Hills Commons
4021 Falcon St
San Diego, CA 92103
Willow Glen Apartments
3635 College Ave
San Diego, CA 92115
4th and J
372 4th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
13th & Market
1330 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
Shift Apartments
1501 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University