Amenities
3BR 1.5BA Allied Garden House - Completely Remodeled, No Carpet, RV Parking, Large Backyard, One Pet OK - ***AVAILABLE NOW****
Located in Allied Garden
4779 Orcutt Ave
San Diego, CA 92120
CROSS STREETS: Seaman Street
3 Bedroom
1.5 Bathroom
Estimated 1183 sqft
House
2 Car Detached Garage + Driveway+ RV Parking
Large Fenced Backyard
**COMPLETELY REMODELED**
New Refrigerator
New Stove/Oven-Gas
New Dishwasher
New Microwave
Stainless Steel Appliances
New Quartz Countertops
New Cabinets
New Tile Backsplash
New Vinyl Plank Flooring
Freshly Painted
New Vinyl Plank Flooring Throughout
**No Carpet**
Recessed Lighting
Ceiling Fans Throughout
New Window Covers
Updated Bathroom
Washer/Dryer Hook-ups (Electric)
Heat - Forced Air
NO AC
Large Fenced Backyard
Tuff-like Shed Storage Behind Garage
2 Car Detached Garage + Driveway
RV Parking
CLOSE TO:
Kaiser Permanente Zion
Schools
Parks
Restaurants
Grocery Stores
Banks
TENANT PAYS:
SDGE
Cable/Phone
Water/Sewer
LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $2850.00
PET INFORMATION:
1 Pet - Cat or Dog 50lbs Or Less - FIRM
Deposit: $250.00
~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant
