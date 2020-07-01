Amenities

3BR 1.5BA Allied Garden House - Completely Remodeled, No Carpet, RV Parking, Large Backyard, One Pet OK - ***AVAILABLE NOW****



**Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Applications will not be processed until you have viewed the unit. You can schedule to view the property at www.GPMSanDiego.com**



Located in Allied Garden



4779 Orcutt Ave

San Diego, CA 92120



CROSS STREETS: Seaman Street



3 Bedroom

1.5 Bathroom

Estimated 1183 sqft

House

2 Car Detached Garage + Driveway+ RV Parking

Large Fenced Backyard



**COMPLETELY REMODELED**



New Refrigerator

New Stove/Oven-Gas

New Dishwasher

New Microwave

Stainless Steel Appliances

New Quartz Countertops

New Cabinets

New Tile Backsplash

New Vinyl Plank Flooring



Freshly Painted

New Vinyl Plank Flooring Throughout

**No Carpet**

Recessed Lighting

Ceiling Fans Throughout

New Window Covers

Updated Bathroom

Washer/Dryer Hook-ups (Electric)

Heat - Forced Air

NO AC

Large Fenced Backyard

Tuff-like Shed Storage Behind Garage

2 Car Detached Garage + Driveway

RV Parking



CLOSE TO:

Kaiser Permanente Zion

Schools

Parks

Restaurants

Grocery Stores

Banks



TENANT PAYS:

SDGE

Cable/Phone

Water/Sewer



LEASING INFORMATION:

1 Year Lease

Renters Insurance Mandatory

Security Deposit $2850.00



PET INFORMATION:

1 Pet - Cat or Dog 50lbs Or Less - FIRM

Deposit: $250.00

**We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **



~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant



**Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****



Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com

Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668

CalBRE Lic#01348717



(RLNE5498446)