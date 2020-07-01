All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4779 Orcutt Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4779 Orcutt Ave
Last updated February 18 2020 at 12:49 PM

4779 Orcutt Ave

4779 Orcutt Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Allied Gardens
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4779 Orcutt Avenue, San Diego, CA 92120
Allied Gardens

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3BR 1.5BA Allied Garden House - Completely Remodeled, No Carpet, RV Parking, Large Backyard, One Pet OK - ***AVAILABLE NOW****

**Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Applications will not be processed until you have viewed the unit. You can schedule to view the property at www.GPMSanDiego.com**

Located in Allied Garden

4779 Orcutt Ave
San Diego, CA 92120

CROSS STREETS: Seaman Street

3 Bedroom
1.5 Bathroom
Estimated 1183 sqft
House
2 Car Detached Garage + Driveway+ RV Parking
Large Fenced Backyard

**COMPLETELY REMODELED**

New Refrigerator
New Stove/Oven-Gas
New Dishwasher
New Microwave
Stainless Steel Appliances
New Quartz Countertops
New Cabinets
New Tile Backsplash
New Vinyl Plank Flooring

Freshly Painted
New Vinyl Plank Flooring Throughout
**No Carpet**
Recessed Lighting
Ceiling Fans Throughout
New Window Covers
Updated Bathroom
Washer/Dryer Hook-ups (Electric)
Heat - Forced Air
NO AC
Large Fenced Backyard
Tuff-like Shed Storage Behind Garage
2 Car Detached Garage + Driveway
RV Parking

CLOSE TO:
Kaiser Permanente Zion
Schools
Parks
Restaurants
Grocery Stores
Banks

TENANT PAYS:
SDGE
Cable/Phone
Water/Sewer

LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $2850.00

PET INFORMATION:
1 Pet - Cat or Dog 50lbs Or Less - FIRM
Deposit: $250.00
**We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **

~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant

**Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****

Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com
Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668
CalBRE Lic#01348717

(RLNE5498446)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4779 Orcutt Ave have any available units?
4779 Orcutt Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4779 Orcutt Ave have?
Some of 4779 Orcutt Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4779 Orcutt Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4779 Orcutt Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4779 Orcutt Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4779 Orcutt Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4779 Orcutt Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4779 Orcutt Ave offers parking.
Does 4779 Orcutt Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4779 Orcutt Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4779 Orcutt Ave have a pool?
No, 4779 Orcutt Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4779 Orcutt Ave have accessible units?
No, 4779 Orcutt Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4779 Orcutt Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4779 Orcutt Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carmel Terrace
11540 Windcrest Ln
San Diego, CA 92128
Alexan ALX
300 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
eaves Mission Ridge
2745 Meadow Lark Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
Valentina by Alta
1919 Pacific Highway
San Diego, CA 92101
eaves Rancho Penasquitos
10024 Paseo Montril
San Diego, CA 92129
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments
9865 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
Montierra
9904 Kika Ct
San Diego, CA 92129

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University