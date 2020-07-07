4763 Mt. Frissell Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room on-site laundry

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d5b563d090 ---- Delightful move-in ready property. Extremely clean and bright home in the quiet Mount streets of Clairemont. Convenient access to I-5, I -805 and CA-52. Only a few blocks from Holmes Elementary! This home features a dining room with French doors leading out to 2 covered patio areas for entertaining. The beautifully updated kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, subway tile, and an ample pantry with shelving. A washer and dryer is in the laundry room off the kitchen. All bedrooms feature closet storage systems and ceiling fans with brand new carpeting; there is hard flooring in other areas. A fully insulated indoor-outdoor screened-in sunroom with ceiling fans lets you enjoy the cool, coastal breezes all year round and provides an extra 323 ft of living space. This could be used as an artist studio or play/game room. A spacious and grassy fenced yard provides privacy and security with shady patios for entertaining. Get organic juice from your own orange tree, and a raised garden bed is ready for your creativity. The home has both central air conditioning and a whole house cooling fan for more moderate times of the year.