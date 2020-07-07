All apartments in San Diego
4763 Mt. Frissell Drive
4763 Mt. Frissell Drive

4763 Mount Frissell Drive · No Longer Available
San Diego
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Location

4763 Mount Frissell Drive, San Diego, CA 92117
Clairemont Mesa West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d5b563d090 ---- Delightful move-in ready property. Extremely clean and bright home in the quiet Mount streets of Clairemont. Convenient access to I-5, I -805 and CA-52. Only a few blocks from Holmes Elementary! This home features a dining room with French doors leading out to 2 covered patio areas for entertaining. The beautifully updated kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, subway tile, and an ample pantry with shelving. A washer and dryer is in the laundry room off the kitchen. All bedrooms feature closet storage systems and ceiling fans with brand new carpeting; there is hard flooring in other areas. A fully insulated indoor-outdoor screened-in sunroom with ceiling fans lets you enjoy the cool, coastal breezes all year round and provides an extra 323 ft of living space. This could be used as an artist studio or play/game room. A spacious and grassy fenced yard provides privacy and security with shady patios for entertaining. Get organic juice from your own orange tree, and a raised garden bed is ready for your creativity. The home has both central air conditioning and a whole house cooling fan for more moderate times of the year.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4763 Mt. Frissell Drive have any available units?
4763 Mt. Frissell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4763 Mt. Frissell Drive have?
Some of 4763 Mt. Frissell Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4763 Mt. Frissell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4763 Mt. Frissell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4763 Mt. Frissell Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4763 Mt. Frissell Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4763 Mt. Frissell Drive offer parking?
No, 4763 Mt. Frissell Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4763 Mt. Frissell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4763 Mt. Frissell Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4763 Mt. Frissell Drive have a pool?
No, 4763 Mt. Frissell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4763 Mt. Frissell Drive have accessible units?
No, 4763 Mt. Frissell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4763 Mt. Frissell Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4763 Mt. Frissell Drive has units with dishwashers.

