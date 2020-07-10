4761 Mansfield St 1

Amenities
2 bedroom apartment in San Diego, CA - Property Id: 293138
Beautiful apartment in Normal Heights North of Adams Ave. 2 bedroom, 1 bath remodeled has cherry-wood hardwood-like flooring, white granite counters in kitchen, remodeled bathroom. Ceiling fan in dining room. Rarely available for rent. Great location, close to restaurants, freeway, shopping. Small gated complex for security and quiet living. Owner pay water, trash and sewer. Off-street assigned parking. Call or text owner for easy to show appointment.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293138
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5830078)