4761 Choctaw Drive

Brand new 4 bedroom 2 bath house built in 2019. Featuring Black Stainless steel appliances, Quartz Counter tops, Vinyl wood flooring, laundry, parking, private yard, etc. Located in the SDSU College Area and available for a 10 or 12 month lease. Contact Keith for a private showing at 760-413-1606. 3d Virtual tour link here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Ak8JenrdJyJ

