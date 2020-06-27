All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4761 Choctaw Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4761 Choctaw Drive
Last updated November 15 2019 at 3:39 AM

4761 Choctaw Drive

4761 Choctaw Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
College East
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4761 Choctaw Dr, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Brand new 4 bedroom 2 bath house built in 2019. Featuring Black Stainless steel appliances, Quartz Counter tops, Vinyl wood flooring, laundry, parking, private yard, etc. Located in the SDSU College Area and available for a 10 or 12 month lease. Contact Keith for a private showing at 760-413-1606. 3d Virtual tour link here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Ak8JenrdJyJ
Brand new built in 2019, located in the SDSU College Area, this 4 bedroom 2 bath home is move-in ready, available now for a 10 or 12 month lease. Call or text Keith for a showing, 760-413-1606. 3D virtual tour link here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Ak8JenrdJyJ

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4761 Choctaw Drive have any available units?
4761 Choctaw Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 4761 Choctaw Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4761 Choctaw Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4761 Choctaw Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4761 Choctaw Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4761 Choctaw Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4761 Choctaw Drive offers parking.
Does 4761 Choctaw Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4761 Choctaw Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4761 Choctaw Drive have a pool?
No, 4761 Choctaw Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4761 Choctaw Drive have accessible units?
No, 4761 Choctaw Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4761 Choctaw Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4761 Choctaw Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4761 Choctaw Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4761 Choctaw Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Casas
10802-B Camino Ruiz
San Diego, CA 92126
Urbana
450 10th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Barclay Square
6363 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Hamilton Terrace
4149 Hamilton St
San Diego, CA 92104
The Landings at Oceanview Hills
455 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
The Promenade Rio Vista
2185 Station Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Esprit Villas
9830 Reagan Rd
San Diego, CA 92126
Park 12 -- The Collection
100 Park Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University