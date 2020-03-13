All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 23 2019 at 9:34 AM

4751 Mansfield St Apt A

4751 Mansfield St · No Longer Available
Location

4751 Mansfield St, San Diego, CA 92116
Adams North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4751 Mansfield St Apt A Available 06/20/19 Beautiful Remodeled Town Home w/Private Garage In Normal Heights - Must see town home in Normal Heights just a block north of Adams Ave with all the trendy restaurants and cafes. This elegant remodeled home features hardwood floors throughout, bright kitchen with granite counters and newer appliances, cozy living room with fireplace, central heat and a/c, washer and dryer, ceiling fans in dining area and bedrooms, walk out balcony on 2nd floor and private patio on 1st floor, attached 1 car garage and 1 additional driveway space. Water and trash included in rent.

*PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS*

SUMMARY OF RENTAL CRITERIA
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay a $50 screening fee online through our website www.missioncenterproperties.com/vacancies/
- Must have a 650+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times monthly rent in verifiable income, good rental references and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date

CALL: 619-684-5053 Ext 1 to schedule a tour

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3712894)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4751 Mansfield St Apt A have any available units?
4751 Mansfield St Apt A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4751 Mansfield St Apt A have?
Some of 4751 Mansfield St Apt A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4751 Mansfield St Apt A currently offering any rent specials?
4751 Mansfield St Apt A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4751 Mansfield St Apt A pet-friendly?
No, 4751 Mansfield St Apt A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4751 Mansfield St Apt A offer parking?
Yes, 4751 Mansfield St Apt A offers parking.
Does 4751 Mansfield St Apt A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4751 Mansfield St Apt A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4751 Mansfield St Apt A have a pool?
No, 4751 Mansfield St Apt A does not have a pool.
Does 4751 Mansfield St Apt A have accessible units?
No, 4751 Mansfield St Apt A does not have accessible units.
Does 4751 Mansfield St Apt A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4751 Mansfield St Apt A has units with dishwashers.
