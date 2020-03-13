Amenities

4751 Mansfield St Apt A Available 06/20/19 Beautiful Remodeled Town Home w/Private Garage In Normal Heights - Must see town home in Normal Heights just a block north of Adams Ave with all the trendy restaurants and cafes. This elegant remodeled home features hardwood floors throughout, bright kitchen with granite counters and newer appliances, cozy living room with fireplace, central heat and a/c, washer and dryer, ceiling fans in dining area and bedrooms, walk out balcony on 2nd floor and private patio on 1st floor, attached 1 car garage and 1 additional driveway space. Water and trash included in rent.



*PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS*



SUMMARY OF RENTAL CRITERIA

- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay a $50 screening fee online through our website www.missioncenterproperties.com/vacancies/

- Must have a 650+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times monthly rent in verifiable income, good rental references and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date



CALL: 619-684-5053 Ext 1 to schedule a tour



No Pets Allowed



