4745 Wilson Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry cats allowed parking recently renovated some paid utils carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed pet friendly

4743-4745 Wilson Ave. #8

San Diego, CA 92116

____________________________

Available NOW

____________________________

DETAILS:

•1 bedroom/1 bathroom upstairs apartment

• $1,200 per month

• $1,100 deposit

• $45 application fee per adult

• Water included in rent!

• 6-month initial lease

• Cats allowed with additional deposit



FEATURES:

• Tile flooring in kitchen and living areas and carpet in bedroom

• Coin on-site laundry

• Recently renovated kitchen

• Appliances INCLUDED

• Assigned parking

• Normal Heights near eateries!



APPLICATION PROCESS:

• Applications are considered on a first come, first serve basis

• Application must be completed with all information, copies of proof of income, copy of ID, and $45 fee per adult paid

• Criteria includes satisfactory credit history, at least one year of positive rental history, and monthly income must equal or surpass 3x the monthly rent

• Applications are available at the Dakota office or under the vacancy listing at dakotapm.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $45, Available 12/17/18

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.