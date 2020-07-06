All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4745 Wilson Avenue

4745 Wilson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4745 Wilson Avenue, San Diego, CA 92116
Adams North

Amenities

on-site laundry
cats allowed
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
pet friendly
4743-4745 Wilson Ave. #8
San Diego, CA 92116
____________________________
Available NOW
____________________________
DETAILS:
•1 bedroom/1 bathroom upstairs apartment
• $1,200 per month
• $1,100 deposit
• $45 application fee per adult
• Water included in rent!
• 6-month initial lease
• Cats allowed with additional deposit

FEATURES:
• Tile flooring in kitchen and living areas and carpet in bedroom
• Coin on-site laundry
• Recently renovated kitchen
• Appliances INCLUDED
• Assigned parking
• Normal Heights near eateries!

APPLICATION PROCESS:
• Applications are considered on a first come, first serve basis
• Application must be completed with all information, copies of proof of income, copy of ID, and $45 fee per adult paid
• Criteria includes satisfactory credit history, at least one year of positive rental history, and monthly income must equal or surpass 3x the monthly rent
• Applications are available at the Dakota office or under the vacancy listing at dakotapm.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $45, Available 12/17/18
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4745 Wilson Avenue have any available units?
4745 Wilson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4745 Wilson Avenue have?
Some of 4745 Wilson Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, cats allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4745 Wilson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4745 Wilson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4745 Wilson Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4745 Wilson Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4745 Wilson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4745 Wilson Avenue offers parking.
Does 4745 Wilson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4745 Wilson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4745 Wilson Avenue have a pool?
No, 4745 Wilson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4745 Wilson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4745 Wilson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4745 Wilson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4745 Wilson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

