4745 Wilson Avenue

Amenities
4743-4745 Wilson Ave. #8
San Diego, CA 92116
____________________________
Available NOW
____________________________
DETAILS:
•1 bedroom/1 bathroom upstairs apartment
• $1,200 per month
• $1,100 deposit
• $45 application fee per adult
• Water included in rent!
• 6-month initial lease
• Cats allowed with additional deposit
FEATURES:
• Tile flooring in kitchen and living areas and carpet in bedroom
• Coin on-site laundry
• Recently renovated kitchen
• Appliances INCLUDED
• Assigned parking
• Normal Heights near eateries!
APPLICATION PROCESS:
• Applications are considered on a first come, first serve basis
• Application must be completed with all information, copies of proof of income, copy of ID, and $45 fee per adult paid
• Criteria includes satisfactory credit history, at least one year of positive rental history, and monthly income must equal or surpass 3x the monthly rent
• Applications are available at the Dakota office or under the vacancy listing at dakotapm.com
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $45, Available 12/17/18
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.