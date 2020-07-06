4741 Edgeware Rd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Located just around the corner from the heart of Kensington, this updated 3br 2ba duplex unit is available now! As it has just gone through a full remodel, this unit will be hard to beat. The kitchen boasts brand new cabinets, new granite counters and stainless appliances (refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher). The kitchen, dining room and bathrooms have been equipped with brand new vinyl plank while the bedrooms & living room have new carpet. In addition to the updates & new flooring, all walls have a fresh coat of paint. At the back of the property you will have 2 reserved carport spaces. For you convenience, the unit also comes with a washer & dryer included. SMALL pets will be considered. In such a prime location, this unit won't be vacant long - call us today!