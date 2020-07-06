4741 Edgeware Rd.

Amenities
Located just around the corner from the heart of Kensington, this updated 3br 2ba duplex unit is available now! As it has just gone through a full remodel, this unit will be hard to beat. The kitchen boasts brand new cabinets, new granite counters and stainless appliances (refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher). The kitchen, dining room and bathrooms have been equipped with brand new vinyl plank while the bedrooms & living room have new carpet. In addition to the updates & new flooring, all walls have a fresh coat of paint. At the back of the property you will have 2 reserved carport spaces. For you convenience, the unit also comes with a washer & dryer included. SMALL pets will be considered. In such a prime location, this unit won't be vacant long - call us today!