Last updated October 18 2019 at 4:38 AM

4741 Edgeware Rd.

4741 Edgeware Road · No Longer Available
Location

4741 Edgeware Road, San Diego, CA 92116
Kensington

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located just around the corner from the heart of Kensington, this updated 3br 2ba duplex unit is available now! As it has just gone through a full remodel, this unit will be hard to beat. The kitchen boasts brand new cabinets, new granite counters and stainless appliances (refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher). The kitchen, dining room and bathrooms have been equipped with brand new vinyl plank while the bedrooms & living room have new carpet. In addition to the updates & new flooring, all walls have a fresh coat of paint. At the back of the property you will have 2 reserved carport spaces. For you convenience, the unit also comes with a washer & dryer included. SMALL pets will be considered. In such a prime location, this unit won't be vacant long - call us today!  

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4741 Edgeware Rd. have any available units?
4741 Edgeware Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4741 Edgeware Rd. have?
Some of 4741 Edgeware Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4741 Edgeware Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
4741 Edgeware Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4741 Edgeware Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4741 Edgeware Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 4741 Edgeware Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 4741 Edgeware Rd. offers parking.
Does 4741 Edgeware Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4741 Edgeware Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4741 Edgeware Rd. have a pool?
No, 4741 Edgeware Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 4741 Edgeware Rd. have accessible units?
No, 4741 Edgeware Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 4741 Edgeware Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4741 Edgeware Rd. has units with dishwashers.

