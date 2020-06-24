4732 63rd Street

Amenities

fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath with 2 BONUS ROOMS! NOW FOR SDSU! - Beautiful 3 Bedroom / 2.5 baths located in the college area on a setback driveway.



This home has 3 bedrooms upstairs with two full baths. The lower level has vaulted ceilings in the dining room and living room area. Off the kitchen is a large family room with fireplace. There are two more rooms/bedrooms on the lower level that are great work/office space. The yard is expansive for entertaining.



This home is now leasing with an option for an August 1st, 2019 SDSU Lease, or is available for immediate move in.



(RLNE4715322)