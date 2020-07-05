All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4730 Mansfield Street,
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM

4730 Mansfield Street,

4730 Mansfield Street · No Longer Available
Location

4730 Mansfield Street, San Diego, CA 92116
Adams North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
$2525 / Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Condo - Property Id: 206649

Incredible opportunity to lease this beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom air conditioned condominium in the walkable district of Normal Heights. Owner is looking for a 12 month lease agreement. This unit won't be available long!

Features and Amenities: A/C, secured entry, hardwood (bamboo) flooring throughout, full size W/D in unit, french door fridge, microwave, double oven, attached one car garage plus two additional parking spaces, vaulted ceilings, walk in closets, private second floor balcony and private first floor patio, wood and gas burning fireplace.
This is a two story home with the living room and kitchen on the first floor and the two bedrooms upstairs.
Utilities: Water is paid for by owner. Tenant is responsible for everything else (i.e. gas, electric, cable, internet etc.) Tenant is required to carry renter's insurance.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/206649
Property Id 206649

(RLNE5474753)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4730 Mansfield Street, have any available units?
4730 Mansfield Street, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4730 Mansfield Street, have?
Some of 4730 Mansfield Street,'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4730 Mansfield Street, currently offering any rent specials?
4730 Mansfield Street, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4730 Mansfield Street, pet-friendly?
Yes, 4730 Mansfield Street, is pet friendly.
Does 4730 Mansfield Street, offer parking?
Yes, 4730 Mansfield Street, offers parking.
Does 4730 Mansfield Street, have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4730 Mansfield Street, offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4730 Mansfield Street, have a pool?
No, 4730 Mansfield Street, does not have a pool.
Does 4730 Mansfield Street, have accessible units?
No, 4730 Mansfield Street, does not have accessible units.
Does 4730 Mansfield Street, have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4730 Mansfield Street, has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
