4730 Mansfield Street,

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

$2525 / Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Condo - Property Id: 206649



Incredible opportunity to lease this beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom air conditioned condominium in the walkable district of Normal Heights. Owner is looking for a 12 month lease agreement. This unit won't be available long!



Features and Amenities: A/C, secured entry, hardwood (bamboo) flooring throughout, full size W/D in unit, french door fridge, microwave, double oven, attached one car garage plus two additional parking spaces, vaulted ceilings, walk in closets, private second floor balcony and private first floor patio, wood and gas burning fireplace.

This is a two story home with the living room and kitchen on the first floor and the two bedrooms upstairs.

Utilities: Water is paid for by owner. Tenant is responsible for everything else (i.e. gas, electric, cable, internet etc.) Tenant is required to carry renter's insurance.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/206649

Property Id 206649



(RLNE5474753)