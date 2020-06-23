4730 Brighton Ave.

Amenities

2/1 Ocean Beach Cottage - DISCLOSURES - CALLS ONLY PLEASE - Cozy OB cottage just blocks from the beach. Enjoy hardwood floors, all major appliances in the kitchen, washer/dryer in unit, cooling fans in each room, fenced yard, back decking, landscaper included, approximately 1000sf of living space.



CALLS ONLY - - NO ONLINE REQUESTS PLEASE



This home is the front unit on a (3) unit lot - the home is fenced-off from the units on the alley side in the back.



PARKING

Street parking only



MOVE IN DATE

Please be prepared to begin lease within a few weeks of applying.



RENTAL TERMS

- 12 Month Lease

- $2,500.00 Rent

- $2,500.00 Security Deposit

- $35.00 Application Per Adult

- Tenant Pays All Utilities

- Owner Pays Landscaping

- No Dogs, Cats OK (2) Max (w/ increased security deposit)

- Rental Insurance Required



APPLICANT SCREENING CRITERIA

- 675+ Credit Score

- Positive Rental History

- Verifiable Gross Household Income (2.5X Monthly Rent Minimum)



Please call (no texting) at (619.599.5555) for questions or viewing information.



No Dogs Allowed



