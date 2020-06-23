All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4730 Brighton Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4730 Brighton Ave.
Last updated May 27 2020 at 10:46 AM

4730 Brighton Ave.

4730 Brighton Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Ocean Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4730 Brighton Avenue, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
dogs allowed
2/1 Ocean Beach Cottage - DISCLOSURES - CALLS ONLY PLEASE - Cozy OB cottage just blocks from the beach. Enjoy hardwood floors, all major appliances in the kitchen, washer/dryer in unit, cooling fans in each room, fenced yard, back decking, landscaper included, approximately 1000sf of living space.

CALLS ONLY - - NO ONLINE REQUESTS PLEASE

This home is the front unit on a (3) unit lot - the home is fenced-off from the units on the alley side in the back.

PARKING
Street parking only

MOVE IN DATE
Please be prepared to begin lease within a few weeks of applying.

CALLS ONLY - NO ONLINE REQUESTS PLEASE

RENTAL TERMS
- 12 Month Lease
- $2,500.00 Rent
- $2,500.00 Security Deposit
- $35.00 Application Per Adult
- Tenant Pays All Utilities
- Owner Pays Landscaping
- No Dogs, Cats OK (2) Max (w/ increased security deposit)
- Rental Insurance Required

APPLICANT SCREENING CRITERIA
- 675+ Credit Score
- Positive Rental History
- Verifiable Gross Household Income (2.5X Monthly Rent Minimum)

CALLS ONLY - NO ONLINE REQUESTS PLEASE

Please call (no texting) at (619.599.5555) for questions or viewing information.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE3339107)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4730 Brighton Ave. have any available units?
4730 Brighton Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4730 Brighton Ave. have?
Some of 4730 Brighton Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4730 Brighton Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4730 Brighton Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4730 Brighton Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4730 Brighton Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 4730 Brighton Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 4730 Brighton Ave. offers parking.
Does 4730 Brighton Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4730 Brighton Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4730 Brighton Ave. have a pool?
No, 4730 Brighton Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4730 Brighton Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4730 Brighton Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4730 Brighton Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4730 Brighton Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Balboa Plaza
6699 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
La Jolla Blue
7039 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
The Rey
801 A St
San Diego, CA 92101
Agave Ridge Townhomes
7901 Harmarsh St
San Diego, CA 92123
Pacific Gardens at Genesee
8148 Genesee Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
LUX UTC
4200 Brook Court
San Diego, CA 95356
Market Street Square
606 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Nobel Court
3707 Nobel Dr
San Diego, CA 92122

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University