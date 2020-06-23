4730 Brighton Ave.

Amenities
2/1 Ocean Beach Cottage - DISCLOSURES - CALLS ONLY PLEASE - Cozy OB cottage just blocks from the beach. Enjoy hardwood floors, all major appliances in the kitchen, washer/dryer in unit, cooling fans in each room, fenced yard, back decking, landscaper included, approximately 1000sf of living space.
CALLS ONLY - - NO ONLINE REQUESTS PLEASE
This home is the front unit on a (3) unit lot - the home is fenced-off from the units on the alley side in the back.
PARKING
Street parking only
MOVE IN DATE
Please be prepared to begin lease within a few weeks of applying.
RENTAL TERMS
- 12 Month Lease
- $2,500.00 Rent
- $2,500.00 Security Deposit
- $35.00 Application Per Adult
- Tenant Pays All Utilities
- Owner Pays Landscaping
- No Dogs, Cats OK (2) Max (w/ increased security deposit)
- Rental Insurance Required
APPLICANT SCREENING CRITERIA
- 675+ Credit Score
- Positive Rental History
- Verifiable Gross Household Income (2.5X Monthly Rent Minimum)
Please call (no texting) at (619.599.5555) for questions or viewing information.
(RLNE3339107)