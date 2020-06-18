4726 Vista St.

Amenities
Modern Kensington Cottage - Modern Remodel in Kensington!
2Br-1Ba, 983 ft.
Refinished hardwood flooring & custom paint throughout
Living Room with built-in shelving & original stone fireplace
Dining room with glass built in buffet & modern twist chandelier
Custom chefs Kitchen with vaulted ceilings, gas range, custom white shaker cabinets, stainless steel appliances w/ Sub Zero refrigerator, gray quartz counter-tops, breakfast bar, custom glass cabinetry, stainless steel farm sink, beveled white subway tile
Bath has newer vanity, soaking tub, & white subway tile
Master has brand new gray carpeting
Private spacious backyard with fruit trees, perfect for entertaining
Front & Backyards are fully fenced
Newer front loader washer/dryer
1 car detached garage with work studio attached with separated entrance.
Beautiful landscaping with lighting
Central AC & heat
Cellar great for storing wine & miscellaneous
Walk to Kensington village, specialty shops, restaurants, craft beer & wine bar establishments, Starbucks & Stehly Farms!
Non-smoking property
Small Pet Ok with additional security deposit
Gardener included
12 month lease required
Available NOW!
