4726 Vista St.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4726 Vista St.

4726 Vista Street · No Longer Available
Location

4726 Vista Street, San Diego, CA 92116
Kensington

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Modern Kensington Cottage - Modern Remodel in Kensington!
2Br-1Ba, 983 ft.
Refinished hardwood flooring & custom paint throughout
Living Room with built-in shelving & original stone fireplace
Dining room with glass built in buffet & modern twist chandelier
Custom chefs Kitchen with vaulted ceilings, gas range, custom white shaker cabinets, stainless steel appliances w/ Sub Zero refrigerator, gray quartz counter-tops, breakfast bar, custom glass cabinetry, stainless steel farm sink, beveled white subway tile
Bath has newer vanity, soaking tub, & white subway tile
Master has brand new gray carpeting
Private spacious backyard with fruit trees, perfect for entertaining
Front & Backyards are fully fenced
Newer front loader washer/dryer
1 car detached garage with work studio attached with separated entrance.
Beautiful landscaping with lighting
Central AC & heat
Cellar great for storing wine & miscellaneous
Walk to Kensington village, specialty shops, restaurants, craft beer & wine bar establishments, Starbucks & Stehly Farms!
Non-smoking property
Small Pet Ok with additional security deposit
Gardener included
12 month lease required
Available NOW!
Please call Mercer Properties at 619-683-9274 to schedule a viewing
CalDRE #01359752
www.MercerProperties.com

(RLNE2367042)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4726 Vista St. have any available units?
4726 Vista St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4726 Vista St. have?
Some of 4726 Vista St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4726 Vista St. currently offering any rent specials?
4726 Vista St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4726 Vista St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4726 Vista St. is pet friendly.
Does 4726 Vista St. offer parking?
Yes, 4726 Vista St. does offer parking.
Does 4726 Vista St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4726 Vista St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4726 Vista St. have a pool?
No, 4726 Vista St. does not have a pool.
Does 4726 Vista St. have accessible units?
No, 4726 Vista St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4726 Vista St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4726 Vista St. does not have units with dishwashers.
