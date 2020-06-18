4726 Vista St.

Amenities

Modern Kensington Cottage - Modern Remodel in Kensington!

2Br-1Ba, 983 ft.

Refinished hardwood flooring & custom paint throughout

Living Room with built-in shelving & original stone fireplace

Dining room with glass built in buffet & modern twist chandelier

Custom chefs Kitchen with vaulted ceilings, gas range, custom white shaker cabinets, stainless steel appliances w/ Sub Zero refrigerator, gray quartz counter-tops, breakfast bar, custom glass cabinetry, stainless steel farm sink, beveled white subway tile

Bath has newer vanity, soaking tub, & white subway tile

Master has brand new gray carpeting

Private spacious backyard with fruit trees, perfect for entertaining

Front & Backyards are fully fenced

Newer front loader washer/dryer

1 car detached garage with work studio attached with separated entrance.

Beautiful landscaping with lighting

Central AC & heat

Cellar great for storing wine & miscellaneous

Walk to Kensington village, specialty shops, restaurants, craft beer & wine bar establishments, Starbucks & Stehly Farms!

Non-smoking property

Small Pet Ok with additional security deposit

Gardener included

12 month lease required

Available NOW!

Please call Mercer Properties at 619-683-9274 to schedule a viewing

CalDRE #01359752

www.MercerProperties.com



