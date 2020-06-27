All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 23 2019 at 7:31 AM

4725 34th Street

4725 34th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4725 34th Street, San Diego, CA 92116
Adams North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
garage
Unit Amenities
cable included
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
$2500 - Large 2 Bed / 2 Bath in the heart of Normal Heights near restaurants, shops and more!

Great location just steps from Adams Avenue business district. 2 bedroom/2 bathroom unit with garage/driveway and balcony. In-unit washer/dryer plus updated stainless steel stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Lots of character with built-in shelves and cabinets throughout. Small, 14-unit gated complex built around a central courtyard with beautiful trees and landscape.

The location is ideal - just steps away from Adams Avenue mainstays like Blind Lady Ale House and The Rabbit Hole. Multiple festivals at your front door each year, including Adams Avenue Street Fair. North of the unit is a great neighborhood for walking with craftsman homes and views of Mission Valley.

$2500/month + $2500 deposit. Cat/small dog allowed for an additional $500 deposit. Basic cable included in rent; tenant is responsible for internet, gas, electric, and water.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4725 34th Street have any available units?
4725 34th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4725 34th Street have?
Some of 4725 34th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4725 34th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4725 34th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4725 34th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4725 34th Street is pet friendly.
Does 4725 34th Street offer parking?
Yes, 4725 34th Street offers parking.
Does 4725 34th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4725 34th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4725 34th Street have a pool?
No, 4725 34th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4725 34th Street have accessible units?
No, 4725 34th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4725 34th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4725 34th Street has units with dishwashers.
