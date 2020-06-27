4725 34th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly cable included garage

Unit Amenities cable included dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

$2500 - Large 2 Bed / 2 Bath in the heart of Normal Heights near restaurants, shops and more!



Great location just steps from Adams Avenue business district. 2 bedroom/2 bathroom unit with garage/driveway and balcony. In-unit washer/dryer plus updated stainless steel stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Lots of character with built-in shelves and cabinets throughout. Small, 14-unit gated complex built around a central courtyard with beautiful trees and landscape.



The location is ideal - just steps away from Adams Avenue mainstays like Blind Lady Ale House and The Rabbit Hole. Multiple festivals at your front door each year, including Adams Avenue Street Fair. North of the unit is a great neighborhood for walking with craftsman homes and views of Mission Valley.



$2500/month + $2500 deposit. Cat/small dog allowed for an additional $500 deposit. Basic cable included in rent; tenant is responsible for internet, gas, electric, and water.