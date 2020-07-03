4717 Biona Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning courtyard

This is a Non-Smoking/No Vaping/No e-cigarette Property!



Located in the heart of Kensington, this charming property is just a short walk to the many wonderful restaurants and shops along Adams Ave. This small 6-unit community has a gated entrance that opens to a beautifully landscaped courtyard. The property offers a shared laundry room and an outdoor seating area.



Our upcoming unit has beautiful hardwood floors and a small private yard. The unit has lots of vintage appeal with blue tiled counter tops and a built-in cabinet in kitchen. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel gas stove and fridge. There is a separate dining room with access to the private backyard and a wall AC. Lots of windows give the unit a bright airy feel.



The unit will be undergoing some renovations and upgrades and we are expecting it to be ready for move in no later than April 17th. Viewings will be scheduled by appointment.



***Pictures shown are of a similar unit.



Sorry No pets!



Please check the rental criteria below and then call to schedule a showing. Please call Becky at 619-698-7520 or 619-980-7118.



Rental Criteria:

-gross monthly income must be 2.5 times the rent or more

-good credit

-5 yrs excellent rental history

-No Evictions or debt owed to prior landlord



*Flat rate of $25/mo for water & sewer service will be added to total rent. May be adjusted depending on overall occupant count.



Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc.

www.flyingdogenterprises.com

(619) 698-7520

BRE #01004279



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,700, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.