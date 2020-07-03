All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4717 Biona Drive
Last updated April 21 2020 at 1:15 PM

4717 Biona Drive

4717 Biona Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4717 Biona Drive, San Diego, CA 92116
Kensington

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
This is a Non-Smoking/No Vaping/No e-cigarette Property!

Located in the heart of Kensington, this charming property is just a short walk to the many wonderful restaurants and shops along Adams Ave. This small 6-unit community has a gated entrance that opens to a beautifully landscaped courtyard. The property offers a shared laundry room and an outdoor seating area.

Our upcoming unit has beautiful hardwood floors and a small private yard. The unit has lots of vintage appeal with blue tiled counter tops and a built-in cabinet in kitchen. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel gas stove and fridge. There is a separate dining room with access to the private backyard and a wall AC. Lots of windows give the unit a bright airy feel.

The unit will be undergoing some renovations and upgrades and we are expecting it to be ready for move in no later than April 17th. Viewings will be scheduled by appointment.

***Pictures shown are of a similar unit.

Sorry No pets!

Please check the rental criteria below and then call to schedule a showing. Please call Becky at 619-698-7520 or 619-980-7118.

Rental Criteria:
-gross monthly income must be 2.5 times the rent or more
-good credit
-5 yrs excellent rental history
-No Evictions or debt owed to prior landlord

*Flat rate of $25/mo for water & sewer service will be added to total rent. May be adjusted depending on overall occupant count.

Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc.
www.flyingdogenterprises.com
(619) 698-7520
BRE #01004279

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,700, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4717 Biona Drive have any available units?
4717 Biona Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4717 Biona Drive have?
Some of 4717 Biona Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4717 Biona Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4717 Biona Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4717 Biona Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4717 Biona Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4717 Biona Drive offer parking?
No, 4717 Biona Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4717 Biona Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4717 Biona Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4717 Biona Drive have a pool?
No, 4717 Biona Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4717 Biona Drive have accessible units?
No, 4717 Biona Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4717 Biona Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4717 Biona Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

