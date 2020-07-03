All apartments in San Diego
4685 Biona Dr

4685 Biona Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4685 Biona Dr, San Diego, CA 92116
Kensington

Amenities

furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
sublet style house. Kensington is a lovely neighborhood. Our house is furnished and we are sublet superhosts. Located on the Number 11 Bus line and close to many nearby colleges! Twenty minutes from the beaches and ten minutes from the zoo!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4685 Biona Dr have any available units?
4685 Biona Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 4685 Biona Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4685 Biona Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4685 Biona Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4685 Biona Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4685 Biona Dr offer parking?
No, 4685 Biona Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4685 Biona Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4685 Biona Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4685 Biona Dr have a pool?
No, 4685 Biona Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4685 Biona Dr have accessible units?
No, 4685 Biona Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4685 Biona Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4685 Biona Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4685 Biona Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4685 Biona Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

