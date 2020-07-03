sublet style house. Kensington is a lovely neighborhood. Our house is furnished and we are sublet superhosts. Located on the Number 11 Bus line and close to many nearby colleges! Twenty minutes from the beaches and ten minutes from the zoo!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4685 Biona Dr have any available units?
4685 Biona Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 4685 Biona Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4685 Biona Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.