Last updated September 25 2019 at 10:47 AM

4679 Leathers St

4679 Leathers Street · No Longer Available
Location

4679 Leathers Street, San Diego, CA 92117
Bay Ho

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fully Upgraded 3 Bedroom + Office. Close to Everything!! - Fully Upgraded 3 bed, w/office close to everything!!

Large 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, Single-Family House with office, 2 Car Garage and Stamped concrete in front and backyard. Close to freeways, food, entertainment. Trash and Gardener Included. Must See!

KITCHEN FEATURES: Large Kitchen With Updated Stainless Steel Appliances and wine cooler.

UNIT/PROPERTY FEATURES: Hardwood and tile floors. Newer stainless steel appliances, Large Entertaining front and backyard patio area. W/D included. Attached 2 car Garage. No Pets, No Smoking.

Lease

PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 452-1282 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount
Credit = FICO scores 650+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Good Rental References

GET A JUMP ON THE RENTAL PROCESS!! Complete and submit your application online. Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult, age 18 or older. Bring copies of your current pay stubs and $35 per application (cash or money orders only) to your viewing appointment.

Visit www.realtybyjd.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3988299)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4679 Leathers St have any available units?
4679 Leathers St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4679 Leathers St have?
Some of 4679 Leathers St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4679 Leathers St currently offering any rent specials?
4679 Leathers St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4679 Leathers St pet-friendly?
No, 4679 Leathers St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4679 Leathers St offer parking?
Yes, 4679 Leathers St offers parking.
Does 4679 Leathers St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4679 Leathers St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4679 Leathers St have a pool?
No, 4679 Leathers St does not have a pool.
Does 4679 Leathers St have accessible units?
No, 4679 Leathers St does not have accessible units.
Does 4679 Leathers St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4679 Leathers St does not have units with dishwashers.
