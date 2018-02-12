4679 Leathers St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel some paid utils

Fully Upgraded 3 Bedroom + Office. Close to Everything!! - Fully Upgraded 3 bed, w/office close to everything!!



Large 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, Single-Family House with office, 2 Car Garage and Stamped concrete in front and backyard. Close to freeways, food, entertainment. Trash and Gardener Included. Must See!



KITCHEN FEATURES: Large Kitchen With Updated Stainless Steel Appliances and wine cooler.



UNIT/PROPERTY FEATURES: Hardwood and tile floors. Newer stainless steel appliances, Large Entertaining front and backyard patio area. W/D included. Attached 2 car Garage. No Pets, No Smoking.



Lease



PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 452-1282 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount

Credit = FICO scores 650+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Good Rental References



GET A JUMP ON THE RENTAL PROCESS!! Complete and submit your application online. Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult, age 18 or older. Bring copies of your current pay stubs and $35 per application (cash or money orders only) to your viewing appointment.



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



No Pets Allowed



