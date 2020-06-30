4665 Fargo Ave.

Amenities

Clairemont 3-Br., 1.5-Ba. + 2-Car Garage - Clairemont detached home with 2-car garage and a big back yard. Inside has new texture and paint on all walls and ceilings (no popcorn!). New blinds and new carpet throughout. Big breakfast bar. New tile floor in kitchen. Totally updated bathrooms. Quiet residential street. 92117.



No pets allowed.

1-year lease.

NO CO-SIGNERS.

Call 858-505-1300 for appointment to see.



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS.

*What is the Application Fee? $35/adult (18 yrs. and older) May pay online.

*Can we apply on-line? Yes. www.northcuttproperties.com. Click the property and follow the prompts.

*What do I need to submit with my application? The application itself, the application fee and proof of income. This is typically 2 recent pay stubs or, if self-employed, 3 months recent bank statements.

*How important is good credit? VERY important. Small, excusable derogatory credit may be considered.

*How long does it take to get an answer? Usually 2-3 days. If accepted, you will be expected to come into the office, bring your security deposit in the form of certified funds and sign the lease with 48 hours of being approved. Rent must begin within 2 weeks maximum from the date you are approved.



