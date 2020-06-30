All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4665 Fargo Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4665 Fargo Ave.
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:02 AM

4665 Fargo Ave.

4665 Fargo Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4665 Fargo Avenue, San Diego, CA 92117
Bay Ho

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Clairemont 3-Br., 1.5-Ba. + 2-Car Garage - Clairemont detached home with 2-car garage and a big back yard. Inside has new texture and paint on all walls and ceilings (no popcorn!). New blinds and new carpet throughout. Big breakfast bar. New tile floor in kitchen. Totally updated bathrooms. Quiet residential street. 92117.

No pets allowed.
1-year lease.
NO CO-SIGNERS.
Call 858-505-1300 for appointment to see.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS.
*What is the Application Fee? $35/adult (18 yrs. and older) May pay online.
*Can we apply on-line? Yes. www.northcuttproperties.com. Click the property and follow the prompts.
*What do I need to submit with my application? The application itself, the application fee and proof of income. This is typically 2 recent pay stubs or, if self-employed, 3 months recent bank statements.
*How important is good credit? VERY important. Small, excusable derogatory credit may be considered.
*How long does it take to get an answer? Usually 2-3 days. If accepted, you will be expected to come into the office, bring your security deposit in the form of certified funds and sign the lease with 48 hours of being approved. Rent must begin within 2 weeks maximum from the date you are approved.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5607023)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4665 Fargo Ave. have any available units?
4665 Fargo Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 4665 Fargo Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4665 Fargo Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4665 Fargo Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 4665 Fargo Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4665 Fargo Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 4665 Fargo Ave. offers parking.
Does 4665 Fargo Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4665 Fargo Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4665 Fargo Ave. have a pool?
No, 4665 Fargo Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4665 Fargo Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4665 Fargo Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4665 Fargo Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4665 Fargo Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4665 Fargo Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4665 Fargo Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Strata
969 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
Canyon Ridge
3187 Cowley Way
San Diego, CA 92117
eaves Rancho Penasquitos
10024 Paseo Montril
San Diego, CA 92129
900 F Street
900 F St
San Diego, CA 92101
Sofi Canyon Hills
9870 Mercy Rd
San Diego, CA 92129
Fifty Twenty-Five
5025 Collwood Blvd
San Diego, CA 92115
Ocean House on Prospect Apartment Homes
400 Prospect St
San Diego, CA 92037
Jefferson Pacific Beach
4275 Mission Bay Drive
San Diego, CA 92109

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University