All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4651-4653 Pescadero Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4651-4653 Pescadero Ave.
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:45 PM

4651-4653 Pescadero Ave.

4651 Pescadero Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4651 Pescadero Ave, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach

Amenities

dishwasher
carport
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
**MOVE IN SPECIAL: Pay 1/2 security deposit with 1st months rent and the other 1/2 with 2nd months rent. Ask us about it today!

Ocean Beach 2 bed/1 bath home that is ready for you to move in! Carpet found throughout and a spacious kitchen with plenty of counter and cupboard space. The home also comes with a private yard that is secure and key locked for safe access. Also a walkway and tall gate/fence out to the street and locking mailbox, plus parking with a carport. You'll love this location being super close to the beach, Sunset Cliffs and more! You really shouldn't pass this one up!

Rental Facts, Rules & Requirements:
* Available Now.
* Lease for 12 months with an option to renew.
* No Pets, Smoking or Cosigners.
* Tenants pay all utilities.
* Credit check required.
* Prospective tenant(s) must earn 3 times the rent in a combined total.
* Water/Trash/Sewer (WTS) fee of $35 monthly per adult (18 years+) tenant.
* More info at sunsetspm.com

Contact via text: Andrew Grinnell at (858) 717-2698

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4651-4653 Pescadero Ave. have any available units?
4651-4653 Pescadero Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4651-4653 Pescadero Ave. have?
Some of 4651-4653 Pescadero Ave.'s amenities include dishwasher, carport, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4651-4653 Pescadero Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4651-4653 Pescadero Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4651-4653 Pescadero Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 4651-4653 Pescadero Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4651-4653 Pescadero Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 4651-4653 Pescadero Ave. offers parking.
Does 4651-4653 Pescadero Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4651-4653 Pescadero Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4651-4653 Pescadero Ave. have a pool?
No, 4651-4653 Pescadero Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4651-4653 Pescadero Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4651-4653 Pescadero Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4651-4653 Pescadero Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4651-4653 Pescadero Ave. has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Best Cities for Families 2019
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Summit at Point Loma
3950 Leland St
San Diego, CA 92106
Mission Trails
6975 Golfcrest Dr
San Diego, CA 92119
Camden Tuscany
1670 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Signature Point
13006 Signature Pt
San Diego, CA 92130
Prado Apartment Homes
6304 Rancho Mission Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments
9865 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
Broadstone Balboa Park
3288 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Broadstone Makers Quarter
1601 Broadway
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University