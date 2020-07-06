4651-4653 Pescadero Ave.

Amenities

dishwasher carport carpet range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

**MOVE IN SPECIAL: Pay 1/2 security deposit with 1st months rent and the other 1/2 with 2nd months rent. Ask us about it today!



Ocean Beach 2 bed/1 bath home that is ready for you to move in! Carpet found throughout and a spacious kitchen with plenty of counter and cupboard space. The home also comes with a private yard that is secure and key locked for safe access. Also a walkway and tall gate/fence out to the street and locking mailbox, plus parking with a carport. You'll love this location being super close to the beach, Sunset Cliffs and more! You really shouldn't pass this one up!



Rental Facts, Rules & Requirements:

* Available Now.

* Lease for 12 months with an option to renew.

* No Pets, Smoking or Cosigners.

* Tenants pay all utilities.

* Credit check required.

* Prospective tenant(s) must earn 3 times the rent in a combined total.

* Water/Trash/Sewer (WTS) fee of $35 monthly per adult (18 years+) tenant.

* More info at sunsetspm.com



Contact via text: Andrew Grinnell at (858) 717-2698