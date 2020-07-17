Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4648 Point Loma Ave Available 09/15/19 Ocean View Living in Point Loma! Charming 2 Bed + Den, Walk to village & Cliffs! - Wonderful Sunset Cliffs LOCATION available in 9/20!! Living room and front porch views to the ocean! Walk to the Point Loma Ave business district, OB and Sunset Cliffs! Take in the spectacular sunset every night from your own ocean bungalow. This home is super clean and lovingly maintained!



A spacious and breezy open living and dining room greet you with original wood floors, bay window and delightful built-ins, the house has been lovingly maintained keeping all its original charm intact.



Two bright, good-sized bedrooms, full bath with tub/shower, plus a roomy den that can be used as a 3rd bedroom or office.



The delightful vintage kitchen is roomy and bright. The attached laundry room has full size washer/dryer, its original built-in ironing board, and offers some additional storage space.



Step out your front door and take in the breath-taking ocean views as you walk towards the beach. Out back, the large fenced yard includes a spacious patio, perfect for entertaining, a small storage shed, and open yard space aplenty to add raised beds for gardening.



One off street driveway parking space is included, and street parking is usually plentiful in the area. An indoor storage room is also included in the converted garage.



12 MONTH LEASE. Pet considered with additional pet security and pet fee. Small dogs, under 25 lbs. only, no exceptions.



Qualified applicant will have excellent credit, good rental history and verifiable gross monthly income of at least 3x rent. No Guarantors/Co-signers. Residents are required to carry renter's insurance.



Call Tammy Koupal today at 619-550-8179 to schedule a showing! Please do not disturb occupant.



(RLNE4306051)