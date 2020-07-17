All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4648 Point Loma Ave
4648 Point Loma Ave

4648 Point Loma Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4648 Point Loma Avenue, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4648 Point Loma Ave Available 09/15/19 Ocean View Living in Point Loma! Charming 2 Bed + Den, Walk to village & Cliffs! - Wonderful Sunset Cliffs LOCATION available in 9/20!! Living room and front porch views to the ocean! Walk to the Point Loma Ave business district, OB and Sunset Cliffs! Take in the spectacular sunset every night from your own ocean bungalow. This home is super clean and lovingly maintained!

A spacious and breezy open living and dining room greet you with original wood floors, bay window and delightful built-ins, the house has been lovingly maintained keeping all its original charm intact.

Two bright, good-sized bedrooms, full bath with tub/shower, plus a roomy den that can be used as a 3rd bedroom or office.

The delightful vintage kitchen is roomy and bright. The attached laundry room has full size washer/dryer, its original built-in ironing board, and offers some additional storage space.

Step out your front door and take in the breath-taking ocean views as you walk towards the beach. Out back, the large fenced yard includes a spacious patio, perfect for entertaining, a small storage shed, and open yard space aplenty to add raised beds for gardening.

One off street driveway parking space is included, and street parking is usually plentiful in the area. An indoor storage room is also included in the converted garage.

12 MONTH LEASE. Pet considered with additional pet security and pet fee. Small dogs, under 25 lbs. only, no exceptions.

Qualified applicant will have excellent credit, good rental history and verifiable gross monthly income of at least 3x rent. No Guarantors/Co-signers. Residents are required to carry renter's insurance.

Call Tammy Koupal today at 619-550-8179 to schedule a showing! Please do not disturb occupant.

(RLNE4306051)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4648 Point Loma Ave have any available units?
4648 Point Loma Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4648 Point Loma Ave have?
Some of 4648 Point Loma Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4648 Point Loma Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4648 Point Loma Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4648 Point Loma Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4648 Point Loma Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4648 Point Loma Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4648 Point Loma Ave offers parking.
Does 4648 Point Loma Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4648 Point Loma Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4648 Point Loma Ave have a pool?
No, 4648 Point Loma Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4648 Point Loma Ave have accessible units?
No, 4648 Point Loma Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4648 Point Loma Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4648 Point Loma Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
