4642 Larkspur St
Last updated March 5 2020 at 12:24 PM

4642 Larkspur St

4642 Larkspur Street · No Longer Available
Location

4642 Larkspur Street, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Coastal home on quiet street. Just 5 blocks to the ocean! - SHOWINGS:
Today, Saturday 02/29, from 2:30 to 3:30pm.
None on Sunday
Monday and next week by appointment

Wonderful, updated home with an inviting porch, private covered side patio, and spacious interior. Three large bedrooms. Nicely updated bathrooms.

Kitchen is open to both the living room and family room. It has lots of counter space, gas range with full width cast iron grates, refrigerator, and dishwasher.

Cozy wood-paneled family room with a wood burning stove and sliding doors to the side patio.

Wood floors in the entry, living room, and kitchen. Carpet in the bedrooms and family room.
Windows have been replaced throughout the house.
Ceiling fans in the living and family rooms, all bedrooms, and side patio.
Laundry closet with front-loading washer and dryer

Central heating. Split A/C system.
Automatic yard sprinklers. Gardening service included. Owner pays water/sewer and trash pick-up.

Quiet street, just 1 block long with no apartment buildings. Convenient location at the north end of Ocean Beach, yet just a short walk to the ocean, beaches, and parks.

This home is in move-in condition and ready, don't miss it!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3458892)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4642 Larkspur St have any available units?
4642 Larkspur St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4642 Larkspur St have?
Some of 4642 Larkspur St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4642 Larkspur St currently offering any rent specials?
4642 Larkspur St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4642 Larkspur St pet-friendly?
No, 4642 Larkspur St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4642 Larkspur St offer parking?
No, 4642 Larkspur St does not offer parking.
Does 4642 Larkspur St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4642 Larkspur St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4642 Larkspur St have a pool?
No, 4642 Larkspur St does not have a pool.
Does 4642 Larkspur St have accessible units?
No, 4642 Larkspur St does not have accessible units.
Does 4642 Larkspur St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4642 Larkspur St has units with dishwashers.
