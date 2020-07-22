4642 Larkspur St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Coastal home on quiet street. Just 5 blocks to the ocean! - SHOWINGS:

Today, Saturday 02/29, from 2:30 to 3:30pm.

None on Sunday

Monday and next week by appointment



Wonderful, updated home with an inviting porch, private covered side patio, and spacious interior. Three large bedrooms. Nicely updated bathrooms.



Kitchen is open to both the living room and family room. It has lots of counter space, gas range with full width cast iron grates, refrigerator, and dishwasher.



Cozy wood-paneled family room with a wood burning stove and sliding doors to the side patio.



Wood floors in the entry, living room, and kitchen. Carpet in the bedrooms and family room.

Windows have been replaced throughout the house.

Ceiling fans in the living and family rooms, all bedrooms, and side patio.

Laundry closet with front-loading washer and dryer



Central heating. Split A/C system.

Automatic yard sprinklers. Gardening service included. Owner pays water/sewer and trash pick-up.



Quiet street, just 1 block long with no apartment buildings. Convenient location at the north end of Ocean Beach, yet just a short walk to the ocean, beaches, and parks.



This home is in move-in condition and ready, don't miss it!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3458892)