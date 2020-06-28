All apartments in San Diego
Last updated September 8 2019 at 10:44 AM

4636 Greene St

4636 Greene Street · No Longer Available
Location

4636 Greene Street, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large Beach House Over Two Car Garage - Pictures don't do this one justice, it's a must see. This large two bedroom, two bath home is built over a spacious two car garage so it captures lots of ocean breezes and plenty of light. It doesn't share any walls with other living spaces so it's quiet and private. Updated and modern, new hard surface flooring (no carpets), new paint. There's a fireplace in the living room and an extra room to stretch out in. It's a short walk to the beach and all the shops and restaurants, and you'll have access to all that OB has to offer without compromising comfort. This central location allows easy access to downtown San Diego, Mission Valley, and northern San Diego. Pets allowed upon approval. Call or text Neil at (619) 417-2824. Listed by Three Guys Properties BRE # 02015867.

(RLNE5098666)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4636 Greene St have any available units?
4636 Greene St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4636 Greene St have?
Some of 4636 Greene St's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4636 Greene St currently offering any rent specials?
4636 Greene St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4636 Greene St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4636 Greene St is pet friendly.
Does 4636 Greene St offer parking?
Yes, 4636 Greene St offers parking.
Does 4636 Greene St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4636 Greene St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4636 Greene St have a pool?
No, 4636 Greene St does not have a pool.
Does 4636 Greene St have accessible units?
No, 4636 Greene St does not have accessible units.
Does 4636 Greene St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4636 Greene St does not have units with dishwashers.
