4636 Greene St

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Large Beach House Over Two Car Garage - Pictures don't do this one justice, it's a must see. This large two bedroom, two bath home is built over a spacious two car garage so it captures lots of ocean breezes and plenty of light. It doesn't share any walls with other living spaces so it's quiet and private. Updated and modern, new hard surface flooring (no carpets), new paint. There's a fireplace in the living room and an extra room to stretch out in. It's a short walk to the beach and all the shops and restaurants, and you'll have access to all that OB has to offer without compromising comfort. This central location allows easy access to downtown San Diego, Mission Valley, and northern San Diego. Pets allowed upon approval. Call or text Neil at (619) 417-2824. Listed by Three Guys Properties BRE # 02015867.



(RLNE5098666)