Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautiful canyon view home in the desirable neighborhood of Kensington. This house exudes character of an gone by era gone by, but has modern-day upgrades such as central forced air and heat and a newly updated kitchen. The backyard is terraced with a large deck and an area for entertaining in a private serene setting. Walking distance to a park, shops, restaurants, cafes, and bars. This is a must-see rental with three bedrooms, one full bath, and one half bath!