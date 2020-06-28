All apartments in San Diego
4624 Rolando Blvd.
Last updated September 20 2019 at 11:45 AM

4624 Rolando Blvd.

4624 Rolando Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4624 Rolando Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92115
Rolando

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4624 Rolando Blvd. Available 09/20/19 Updated HUGE 2 bedroom with garage!! - Set in the highly desirable neighborhood of Rolando, this terrific 2 bedroom/2 bathroom home boasts original hardwood floors, brand new paint throughout, new faux wood blinds, fresh bathrooms, 2 fireplaces, a garage with an extra-large storage room, front manicured landscaping and an unattached covered patio in the large backyard.

The galley kitchen has plenty of snow-white cabinetry and tiled countertops. Love cooking on the brand new stainless steel glass stove-top with dazzling recessed lighting. The living room features a floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace and access to the backyard through sliding glass doors.

Both bedrooms have ceiling fans and wall-to-wall closet space. This home also includes a large front room with picture sized windows, a front entry sunroom, and a large family room with another fireplace.

With approval, this home is pet-friendly with an additional deposit.

*Renters Insurance Required!
*Utilities not included!
*Refrigerator not included!

(RLNE5108301)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4624 Rolando Blvd. have any available units?
4624 Rolando Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4624 Rolando Blvd. have?
Some of 4624 Rolando Blvd.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4624 Rolando Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
4624 Rolando Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4624 Rolando Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4624 Rolando Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does 4624 Rolando Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 4624 Rolando Blvd. offers parking.
Does 4624 Rolando Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4624 Rolando Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4624 Rolando Blvd. have a pool?
No, 4624 Rolando Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 4624 Rolando Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 4624 Rolando Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 4624 Rolando Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4624 Rolando Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
