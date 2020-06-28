Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4624 Rolando Blvd. Available 09/20/19 Updated HUGE 2 bedroom with garage!! - Set in the highly desirable neighborhood of Rolando, this terrific 2 bedroom/2 bathroom home boasts original hardwood floors, brand new paint throughout, new faux wood blinds, fresh bathrooms, 2 fireplaces, a garage with an extra-large storage room, front manicured landscaping and an unattached covered patio in the large backyard.



The galley kitchen has plenty of snow-white cabinetry and tiled countertops. Love cooking on the brand new stainless steel glass stove-top with dazzling recessed lighting. The living room features a floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace and access to the backyard through sliding glass doors.



Both bedrooms have ceiling fans and wall-to-wall closet space. This home also includes a large front room with picture sized windows, a front entry sunroom, and a large family room with another fireplace.



With approval, this home is pet-friendly with an additional deposit.



*Renters Insurance Required!

*Utilities not included!

*Refrigerator not included!



(RLNE5108301)