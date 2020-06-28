Amenities
4624 Rolando Blvd. Available 09/20/19 Updated HUGE 2 bedroom with garage!! - Set in the highly desirable neighborhood of Rolando, this terrific 2 bedroom/2 bathroom home boasts original hardwood floors, brand new paint throughout, new faux wood blinds, fresh bathrooms, 2 fireplaces, a garage with an extra-large storage room, front manicured landscaping and an unattached covered patio in the large backyard.
The galley kitchen has plenty of snow-white cabinetry and tiled countertops. Love cooking on the brand new stainless steel glass stove-top with dazzling recessed lighting. The living room features a floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace and access to the backyard through sliding glass doors.
Both bedrooms have ceiling fans and wall-to-wall closet space. This home also includes a large front room with picture sized windows, a front entry sunroom, and a large family room with another fireplace.
With approval, this home is pet-friendly with an additional deposit.
*Renters Insurance Required!
*Utilities not included!
*Refrigerator not included!
(RLNE5108301)