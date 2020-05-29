All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4616 Esther St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4616 Esther St.
Last updated August 14 2019 at 9:25 AM

4616 Esther St.

4616 Esther Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
College West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4616 Esther Street, San Diego, CA 92115
College West

Amenities

all utils included
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
4616 Esther St. #A Available 09/01/19 UPDATED FULLY FURNISHED STUDIO, ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! - Fully Furnished Studio Unit, All utilities included!

KITCHEN FEATURES: Microwave, Small Refrigerator. Table & Chairs

UNIT/PROPERTY FEATURES: Fully Furnished detached unit, (TV, couch, chair, bed, dinning table), Laminate, Tile Flooring, Wall A/C unit, Small private yard, Very quite! no Laundry on site, No Pets. No Smoking. Street Parking only, Electric/Water/Trash included.

Lease

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount
Credit = FICO scores 650+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Good Rental References

GET A JUMP ON THE RENTAL PROCESS!! Complete and submit your application online. Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult, age 18 or older. Bring copies of your current pay stubs and $35 per application (cash or money orders only) to your viewing appointment.

Visit www.realtybyjd.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5003124)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4616 Esther St. have any available units?
4616 Esther St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4616 Esther St. have?
Some of 4616 Esther St.'s amenities include all utils included, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4616 Esther St. currently offering any rent specials?
4616 Esther St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4616 Esther St. pet-friendly?
No, 4616 Esther St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4616 Esther St. offer parking?
No, 4616 Esther St. does not offer parking.
Does 4616 Esther St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4616 Esther St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4616 Esther St. have a pool?
No, 4616 Esther St. does not have a pool.
Does 4616 Esther St. have accessible units?
No, 4616 Esther St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4616 Esther St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4616 Esther St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Market Street Village
699 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Domain San Diego
8798 Spectrum Center Blvd
San Diego, CA 92123
The Rey
801 A St
San Diego, CA 92101
Pacific Point
768 Hollister St
San Diego, CA 92154
Jefferson Pacific Beach
4275 Mission Bay Drive
San Diego, CA 92109
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct
San Diego, CA 92119
The Promenade Rio Vista
2185 Station Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
The Heritage
1471 8th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University