4616 Esther St. #A Available 09/01/19 UPDATED FULLY FURNISHED STUDIO, ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! - Fully Furnished Studio Unit, All utilities included!
KITCHEN FEATURES: Microwave, Small Refrigerator. Table & Chairs
UNIT/PROPERTY FEATURES: Fully Furnished detached unit, (TV, couch, chair, bed, dinning table), Laminate, Tile Flooring, Wall A/C unit, Small private yard, Very quite! no Laundry on site, No Pets. No Smoking. Street Parking only, Electric/Water/Trash included.
Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount
Credit = FICO scores 650+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Good Rental References
GET A JUMP ON THE RENTAL PROCESS!! Complete and submit your application online. Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult, age 18 or older. Bring copies of your current pay stubs and $35 per application (cash or money orders only) to your viewing appointment.
No Pets Allowed
