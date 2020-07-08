All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4615-12 PIco Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4615-12 PIco Street
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:50 AM

4615-12 PIco Street

4615 Pico St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Pacific Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4615 Pico St, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
4615-12 PIco Street Available 07/10/20 Pacific Beach, 4615 Pico St #12, Wood Floors, All Appliances, 2 Car Garage w/ Opener! - Beautiful top floor unit overlooking Rose Creek. Conveniently located near Mission Bay, shopping, Kate Sessions community park and access to the 5 freeway. Living room has wood floors and access to balcony #1. Kitchen has wood floors and a ceiling fan with a light fixture. Bedroom #1 has wood floors and a private balcony. Hall bathroom has ceramic tile floors and a tub/shower combo. Master bedroom has mirrored wardrobe doors, ceramic tile bathroom floors and a walk-in shower. Full size stack washer and dryer inside the unit. Detached 2 car tandem garage with an opener.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

(RLNE5805819)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4615-12 PIco Street have any available units?
4615-12 PIco Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4615-12 PIco Street have?
Some of 4615-12 PIco Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4615-12 PIco Street currently offering any rent specials?
4615-12 PIco Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4615-12 PIco Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4615-12 PIco Street is pet friendly.
Does 4615-12 PIco Street offer parking?
Yes, 4615-12 PIco Street offers parking.
Does 4615-12 PIco Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4615-12 PIco Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4615-12 PIco Street have a pool?
No, 4615-12 PIco Street does not have a pool.
Does 4615-12 PIco Street have accessible units?
No, 4615-12 PIco Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4615-12 PIco Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4615-12 PIco Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ocean Air
10500 Sea Pearl Cove
San Diego, CA 92130
Scripps Landing
9970 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
Greenfield Village
5540 Ocean Gate Ln
San Diego, CA 92154
AVA Pacific Beach
3883 Ingraham St
San Diego, CA 92109
Cresta Bella
11035 Via Livorno
San Diego, CA 92129
Cleveland House
4201 Cleveland Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Cass Street Apartments
5025 Cass St
San Diego, CA 92109
Montierra
9904 Kika Ct
San Diego, CA 92129

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University