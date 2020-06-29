All apartments in San Diego
Last updated August 14 2019 at 5:26 PM

4578 Craigie St.

4578 Craigie Street · No Longer Available
Location

4578 Craigie Street, San Diego, CA 92102
Chollas View

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
extra storage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2f8047009a ---- 1795.00 Dogs OK Cats OK Pets OK. Breed restrictions apply. No Yes Refrigerator washer and dryer and trash is included! Granite countertops, wood laminate flooring, stainless steel appliances, dual pane windows, extra storage inside and a storage shed in backyard. Massive backyard approximately 75 feet long and 40 feet wide... (jg) (**If no showtimes are available, don?t worry! Go ahead and submit your info and our automated system will let you know when showtimes become available). Also, please be sure to click on the \'Apply Now\' button to see all of our requirements and how we work! Noble Real Estate Services www.NobleProperties.info 1371 Presioca St. Spring Valley CA 91977 2095.00 Leasing Showings@nobleproperties.info 619-575-6200 Ext. 204 2019/8/10 Six Months Lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4578 Craigie St. have any available units?
4578 Craigie St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4578 Craigie St. have?
Some of 4578 Craigie St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4578 Craigie St. currently offering any rent specials?
4578 Craigie St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4578 Craigie St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4578 Craigie St. is pet friendly.
Does 4578 Craigie St. offer parking?
No, 4578 Craigie St. does not offer parking.
Does 4578 Craigie St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4578 Craigie St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4578 Craigie St. have a pool?
No, 4578 Craigie St. does not have a pool.
Does 4578 Craigie St. have accessible units?
No, 4578 Craigie St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4578 Craigie St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4578 Craigie St. does not have units with dishwashers.

