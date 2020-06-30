All apartments in San Diego
Last updated February 15 2020 at 6:19 AM

4566 Maryland Street - B

4566 Maryland Street · No Longer Available
Location

4566 Maryland Street, San Diego, CA 92116
University Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
cats allowed
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Beautifully remodeled ground floor unit ready for immediate move-in. Nothing was left untouched in this delightful apartment nestled in a quiet building in University Heights.

Brand new wood-look vinyl floors throughout offer a contemporary feel and easy maintenance. New kitchen sports fresh wood cabinetry, new lighting and even has a dishwasher. Fresh paint and baseboards offer a quality finished home. New ceiling fan and mirrored closet doors in bedroom. Renovated bathroom has new tub, sink toilet and custom tile shower. New windows keep the apartment comfortable and quiet.

Community sits back from street amidst beautiful trees and lush landscaping. Onsite laundry for tenant use. Street parking.

Looking for long term tenant with following qualifications:
Credit Score of 680+
Monthly Income 2.5-3x monthly rent
Stable income and positive rental history.
NO dogs
Cats negotiable with extra deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4566 Maryland Street - B have any available units?
4566 Maryland Street - B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4566 Maryland Street - B have?
Some of 4566 Maryland Street - B's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4566 Maryland Street - B currently offering any rent specials?
4566 Maryland Street - B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4566 Maryland Street - B pet-friendly?
Yes, 4566 Maryland Street - B is pet friendly.
Does 4566 Maryland Street - B offer parking?
No, 4566 Maryland Street - B does not offer parking.
Does 4566 Maryland Street - B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4566 Maryland Street - B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4566 Maryland Street - B have a pool?
No, 4566 Maryland Street - B does not have a pool.
Does 4566 Maryland Street - B have accessible units?
No, 4566 Maryland Street - B does not have accessible units.
Does 4566 Maryland Street - B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4566 Maryland Street - B has units with dishwashers.

