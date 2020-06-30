4566 Maryland Street - B

Amenities

Beautifully remodeled ground floor unit ready for immediate move-in. Nothing was left untouched in this delightful apartment nestled in a quiet building in University Heights.



Brand new wood-look vinyl floors throughout offer a contemporary feel and easy maintenance. New kitchen sports fresh wood cabinetry, new lighting and even has a dishwasher. Fresh paint and baseboards offer a quality finished home. New ceiling fan and mirrored closet doors in bedroom. Renovated bathroom has new tub, sink toilet and custom tile shower. New windows keep the apartment comfortable and quiet.



Community sits back from street amidst beautiful trees and lush landscaping. Onsite laundry for tenant use. Street parking.



Looking for long term tenant with following qualifications:

Credit Score of 680+

Monthly Income 2.5-3x monthly rent

Stable income and positive rental history.

NO dogs

Cats negotiable with extra deposit