San Diego, CA
4566 Illinois St
Last updated June 19 2019 at 10:38 AM

4566 Illinois St

4566 Illinois Street · No Longer Available
Location

4566 Illinois Street, San Diego, CA 92116
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 06/22/19 Bright Second Story 2 Bed/1 Bath Updated Apartment in North Park, Available in Later June!

Walk to local breweries, shopping and several restaurants. Close to transit stations, the 805 freeway and easy access to the 15, 94, and 8 freeways, makes commuting to Downtown and the greater San Diego area a breeze.

Unit Features:
- 2 spacious bedrooms, separated by a full bathroom in fourplex
- New paint and carpet throughout
- Kitchen includes built-in gas stove top, refrigerator, oven, and new countertops
- New lighting and ceiling fans
- Huge bedroom closets, great for storage
- Combo washer/dryer in home

Community Features:
- Gated access
- Smoke-free

Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per person
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: $1200
- Small pets are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions
- Water/sewer/trash service is included

Apply online to Pre-lease and Secure as Yours: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/4566-Illinois-St-San-Diego-CA-92116

You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE4054877)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4566 Illinois St have any available units?
4566 Illinois St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4566 Illinois St have?
Some of 4566 Illinois St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4566 Illinois St currently offering any rent specials?
4566 Illinois St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4566 Illinois St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4566 Illinois St is pet friendly.
Does 4566 Illinois St offer parking?
Yes, 4566 Illinois St offers parking.
Does 4566 Illinois St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4566 Illinois St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4566 Illinois St have a pool?
No, 4566 Illinois St does not have a pool.
Does 4566 Illinois St have accessible units?
No, 4566 Illinois St does not have accessible units.
Does 4566 Illinois St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4566 Illinois St does not have units with dishwashers.
