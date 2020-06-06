Amenities

Available 06/22/19 Bright Second Story 2 Bed/1 Bath Updated Apartment in North Park, Available in Later June!



Walk to local breweries, shopping and several restaurants. Close to transit stations, the 805 freeway and easy access to the 15, 94, and 8 freeways, makes commuting to Downtown and the greater San Diego area a breeze.



Unit Features:

- 2 spacious bedrooms, separated by a full bathroom in fourplex

- New paint and carpet throughout

- Kitchen includes built-in gas stove top, refrigerator, oven, and new countertops

- New lighting and ceiling fans

- Huge bedroom closets, great for storage

- Combo washer/dryer in home



Community Features:

- Gated access

- Smoke-free



Terms:

- Application Fee: $49 per person

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: $1200

- Small pets are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions

- Water/sewer/trash service is included



Apply online to Pre-lease and Secure as Yours: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/4566-Illinois-St-San-Diego-CA-92116



You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



