Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 Bed 2 Bath Condo in University Heights - Newly updated 2 bed 2 bath condo in University Heights. New plank flooring, fresh paint, A/C, fireplace, stacked washer/dryer in unit, dishwasher. Large windows and skylights provide great light throughout. Walking distance to restaurants and all University Heights has to offer. Pets upon approval 20 lbs or less. Three off street tandem parking spaces. Available now.



