4523 Utah St.

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan courtyard microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking garage

Rare Find at this Price! Super Cute Studio Close to NorthPark - Boasting 375 sf of living space, this light and bright studio is the perfect place to call home. Features include newer paint, tile flooring, ceiling fan and roomy kitchen with refrigerator, dishwasher, gas oven, microwave, and ample cabinet space. Bathroom has a tub/shower combo. Spend leisure time in the large, tranquil shared courtyard and never worry about finding a place to park as this gem also features a garage - which is rarely found in this area and at this price! Laundry is free though shared with 1 other unit. Super close to EVERYTHING! Hurry, as this one won't last long!



No Smoking

Renter's Insurance Required

Pet's on approval



Rent: $1350

Deposit: $1650

Processing Fee: $50.00



Apply online at PropertyADVANTAGE.com

Application Fee $35.00 ea. adult



Shown by appointment only. Please call 760-908-2139 to schedule an appointment.



(RLNE5723283)