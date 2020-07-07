All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

4523 Utah St.

4523 Utah St · No Longer Available
Location

4523 Utah St, San Diego, CA 92116
North Park

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
courtyard
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
Rare Find at this Price! Super Cute Studio Close to NorthPark - Boasting 375 sf of living space, this light and bright studio is the perfect place to call home. Features include newer paint, tile flooring, ceiling fan and roomy kitchen with refrigerator, dishwasher, gas oven, microwave, and ample cabinet space. Bathroom has a tub/shower combo. Spend leisure time in the large, tranquil shared courtyard and never worry about finding a place to park as this gem also features a garage - which is rarely found in this area and at this price! Laundry is free though shared with 1 other unit. Super close to EVERYTHING! Hurry, as this one won't last long!

No Smoking
Renter's Insurance Required
Pet's on approval

Rent: $1350
Deposit: $1650
Processing Fee: $50.00

Apply online at PropertyADVANTAGE.com
Application Fee $35.00 ea. adult

Shown by appointment only. Please call 760-908-2139 to schedule an appointment.

(RLNE5723283)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4523 Utah St. have any available units?
4523 Utah St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4523 Utah St. have?
Some of 4523 Utah St.'s amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4523 Utah St. currently offering any rent specials?
4523 Utah St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4523 Utah St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4523 Utah St. is pet friendly.
Does 4523 Utah St. offer parking?
Yes, 4523 Utah St. offers parking.
Does 4523 Utah St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4523 Utah St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4523 Utah St. have a pool?
No, 4523 Utah St. does not have a pool.
Does 4523 Utah St. have accessible units?
No, 4523 Utah St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4523 Utah St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4523 Utah St. has units with dishwashers.

