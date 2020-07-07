4523 Utah St.

Amenities
Rare Find at this Price! Super Cute Studio Close to NorthPark - Boasting 375 sf of living space, this light and bright studio is the perfect place to call home. Features include newer paint, tile flooring, ceiling fan and roomy kitchen with refrigerator, dishwasher, gas oven, microwave, and ample cabinet space. Bathroom has a tub/shower combo. Spend leisure time in the large, tranquil shared courtyard and never worry about finding a place to park as this gem also features a garage - which is rarely found in this area and at this price! Laundry is free though shared with 1 other unit. Super close to EVERYTHING! Hurry, as this one won't last long!
No Smoking
Renter's Insurance Required
Pet's on approval
Rent: $1350
Deposit: $1650
Processing Fee: $50.00
Apply online at PropertyADVANTAGE.com
Application Fee $35.00 ea. adult
Shown by appointment only. Please call 760-908-2139 to schedule an appointment.
(RLNE5723283)