San Diego, CA
4522 Kickapoo Ct
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:50 PM

4522 Kickapoo Ct

4522 Kickapoo Court · No Longer Available
Location

4522 Kickapoo Court, San Diego, CA 92117
Bay Ho

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
new construction
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
new construction
Available 05/01/20 4522 Kickapoo Court - Property Id: 258573

New Construction - 500 square foot fully furnished one bedroom apartment. Separate entrance with internal staircase. Unit is above a one car garage. Non-smoking, open floor plan with soaring ceilings starting at 9 feet in the bedroom and rising to 12 feet in the living area. Furnished day bed/sofa, smart TV, high bar table for two, queen bed, dishwasher, induction stove top, bar sink, microwave, stackable washer and dryer, AC mini split unit. Tile shower with glass doors, white quartz countertops, vinyl wood plank flooring and white walls. Quiet professional family neighborhood. Off street parking space. No garage access/storage.
Water included. Electricity is separately metered.
$1,400/month. Available immediately.
$45 application fee (through TurboTenant on-line). Deposit is $2,800.
4522 Kickapoo Court, 92117
contact Kathy for showing: 858-405-8409

https://sandiego.craigslist.org/csd/apa/d/san-diego-1400-new-construction-fully/7102202650.html
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/258573
Property Id 258573

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5694826)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4522 Kickapoo Ct have any available units?
4522 Kickapoo Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4522 Kickapoo Ct have?
Some of 4522 Kickapoo Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4522 Kickapoo Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4522 Kickapoo Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4522 Kickapoo Ct pet-friendly?
No, 4522 Kickapoo Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4522 Kickapoo Ct offer parking?
Yes, 4522 Kickapoo Ct offers parking.
Does 4522 Kickapoo Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4522 Kickapoo Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4522 Kickapoo Ct have a pool?
No, 4522 Kickapoo Ct does not have a pool.
Does 4522 Kickapoo Ct have accessible units?
No, 4522 Kickapoo Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 4522 Kickapoo Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4522 Kickapoo Ct has units with dishwashers.

