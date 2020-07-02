4522 Kickapoo Ct

Amenities
Available 05/01/20 4522 Kickapoo Court - Property Id: 258573
New Construction - 500 square foot fully furnished one bedroom apartment. Separate entrance with internal staircase. Unit is above a one car garage. Non-smoking, open floor plan with soaring ceilings starting at 9 feet in the bedroom and rising to 12 feet in the living area. Furnished day bed/sofa, smart TV, high bar table for two, queen bed, dishwasher, induction stove top, bar sink, microwave, stackable washer and dryer, AC mini split unit. Tile shower with glass doors, white quartz countertops, vinyl wood plank flooring and white walls. Quiet professional family neighborhood. Off street parking space. No garage access/storage.
Water included. Electricity is separately metered.
$1,400/month. Available immediately.
$45 application fee (through TurboTenant on-line). Deposit is $2,800.
4522 Kickapoo Court, 92117
contact Kathy for showing: 858-405-8409
https://sandiego.craigslist.org/csd/apa/d/san-diego-1400-new-construction-fully/7102202650.html
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/258573
Property Id 258573
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5694826)