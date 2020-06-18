All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4508 Vereda Mar De Ponderosa.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4508 Vereda Mar De Ponderosa
Last updated August 28 2019 at 8:13 AM

4508 Vereda Mar De Ponderosa

4508 Vereda Mar De Ponderosa · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Carmel Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4508 Vereda Mar De Ponderosa, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
CHARM AND ELEGANCE IN EXCLUSIVE CARMEL VALLEY NEIGHBORHOOD
This lovely home is in pristine condition and shows like a model home. The professionally designed yards are an inspiration to the neighborhood and feature drought resistant plants and architectural features that blend well with the Tuscany design. Nestled between the Torrey Hills Park and Ocean Air Recreation preserves and within walking distance to premium shopping and convenient freeway access. The award winning Torrey Pines school district coupled with the relaxed and friendly neighborhood make this a wonderful place to call home. This exquisitely designed 2,450 sf home is situated on a premium lot and the inviting front patio design has a built-in fire feature with 2 fountains and a lounge area designed to embrace the friendly setting of this vibrant yet secluded Torrey Hills neighborhood. The professionally designed backyard emulates a wooded mountain retreat with an expansive patio encased by mature trees with a private viewing deck and fire-pit to enhance the casual atmosphere. The open floor plan features 4 BD, 2.5 BA, gourmet kitchen, upstairs laundry room, formal living room and huge family room with a gas fireplace and central A/C. The kitchen overlooks the family room featuring a surround sound speaker system, large ceiling fan and huge framed windows allowing for an unobstructed view of the backyard. The entire first floor is adorned with travertine tile floors, high ceilings and canned lighting. Features include freshly painted interior with new carpet throughout and an elegant staircase connecting the grand entryway which enhances the grandeur of this spacious yet cozy home. The formal living room was designed with large perimeter windows that invite natural lighting and the afternoon ocean breeze. The Chefs Kitchen features a double sink, granite counter-tops, double ovens, matching serving island, premium cherry-wood cabinets, canned lighting and a premium 4-burner gas cook-top. All appliances are stainless steel KitchenAid and the windows are stained glass giving this Chefs kitchen a unique Tuscany style.
The newly carpeted upstairs features 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms connected by wide hallways and the convenience of an upstairs laundry room with large cabinets, sink and washer/dryer units. The 3 guestrooms feature full length mirrored closet doors and the corner bedroom has a built-in seating area with a ceiling fan, perfect for an office application. The guest bath has a double sink vanity with designer lighting and over-sized mirrors. The exquisitely renovated master bathroom is just spectacular with a large soaking tub and open shower area adorned with an artistic pebble motif and stained-glass windows. There is a walk-in closet, private commode room and pocket door entry to the bedroom suite. The master suite features a double door entry, coffered ceiling, plantation ceiling fan and over-sized windows that provide a gorgeous view of the back yard. The 3-car garage has a work area with utility sink, storage loft and roll-up doors with electric door opener and remote entry.
Available for occupancy October 1 at $4,300/MO annual lease. Contact Jim Scanlon at 760-889-4343 to schedule a private showing.
Jim Scanlon
CalBRE #01950837

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4508 Vereda Mar De Ponderosa have any available units?
4508 Vereda Mar De Ponderosa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4508 Vereda Mar De Ponderosa have?
Some of 4508 Vereda Mar De Ponderosa's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4508 Vereda Mar De Ponderosa currently offering any rent specials?
4508 Vereda Mar De Ponderosa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4508 Vereda Mar De Ponderosa pet-friendly?
Yes, 4508 Vereda Mar De Ponderosa is pet friendly.
Does 4508 Vereda Mar De Ponderosa offer parking?
Yes, 4508 Vereda Mar De Ponderosa offers parking.
Does 4508 Vereda Mar De Ponderosa have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4508 Vereda Mar De Ponderosa offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4508 Vereda Mar De Ponderosa have a pool?
No, 4508 Vereda Mar De Ponderosa does not have a pool.
Does 4508 Vereda Mar De Ponderosa have accessible units?
No, 4508 Vereda Mar De Ponderosa does not have accessible units.
Does 4508 Vereda Mar De Ponderosa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4508 Vereda Mar De Ponderosa has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Posta Apts
10343 10343 San Diego Mission Rd.
San Diego, CA 92108
Carmel Terrace
11540 Windcrest Ln
San Diego, CA 92128
IDEA1
899 Park Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Entrada Apartments
453 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Millennium Mission Valley
5080 Camino del Arroyo
San Diego, CA 92108
Club River Run
10041 Rio San Diego Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
eaves Mission Ridge
2745 Meadow Lark Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
Chateau Vue Apartments
2920 Clairemont Dr #14
San Diego, CA 92117

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University