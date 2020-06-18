4508 Vereda Mar De Ponderosa

Amenities

CHARM AND ELEGANCE IN EXCLUSIVE CARMEL VALLEY NEIGHBORHOOD

This lovely home is in pristine condition and shows like a model home. The professionally designed yards are an inspiration to the neighborhood and feature drought resistant plants and architectural features that blend well with the Tuscany design. Nestled between the Torrey Hills Park and Ocean Air Recreation preserves and within walking distance to premium shopping and convenient freeway access. The award winning Torrey Pines school district coupled with the relaxed and friendly neighborhood make this a wonderful place to call home. This exquisitely designed 2,450 sf home is situated on a premium lot and the inviting front patio design has a built-in fire feature with 2 fountains and a lounge area designed to embrace the friendly setting of this vibrant yet secluded Torrey Hills neighborhood. The professionally designed backyard emulates a wooded mountain retreat with an expansive patio encased by mature trees with a private viewing deck and fire-pit to enhance the casual atmosphere. The open floor plan features 4 BD, 2.5 BA, gourmet kitchen, upstairs laundry room, formal living room and huge family room with a gas fireplace and central A/C. The kitchen overlooks the family room featuring a surround sound speaker system, large ceiling fan and huge framed windows allowing for an unobstructed view of the backyard. The entire first floor is adorned with travertine tile floors, high ceilings and canned lighting. Features include freshly painted interior with new carpet throughout and an elegant staircase connecting the grand entryway which enhances the grandeur of this spacious yet cozy home. The formal living room was designed with large perimeter windows that invite natural lighting and the afternoon ocean breeze. The Chefs Kitchen features a double sink, granite counter-tops, double ovens, matching serving island, premium cherry-wood cabinets, canned lighting and a premium 4-burner gas cook-top. All appliances are stainless steel KitchenAid and the windows are stained glass giving this Chefs kitchen a unique Tuscany style.

The newly carpeted upstairs features 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms connected by wide hallways and the convenience of an upstairs laundry room with large cabinets, sink and washer/dryer units. The 3 guestrooms feature full length mirrored closet doors and the corner bedroom has a built-in seating area with a ceiling fan, perfect for an office application. The guest bath has a double sink vanity with designer lighting and over-sized mirrors. The exquisitely renovated master bathroom is just spectacular with a large soaking tub and open shower area adorned with an artistic pebble motif and stained-glass windows. There is a walk-in closet, private commode room and pocket door entry to the bedroom suite. The master suite features a double door entry, coffered ceiling, plantation ceiling fan and over-sized windows that provide a gorgeous view of the back yard. The 3-car garage has a work area with utility sink, storage loft and roll-up doors with electric door opener and remote entry.

Available for occupancy October 1 at $4,300/MO annual lease. Contact Jim Scanlon at 760-889-4343 to schedule a private showing.

