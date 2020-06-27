4486 Utah Street

Amenities

* Amazing 3 Bed, 2 Bath Condo in North Park * - Exquisite Townhouse in North Park with Spacious Floorplan Offers Nearly 1,450 Sq Ft Incl. 3 Beds, 2 Baths, 2-Car attached Garage With Lots of Storage, Private Patio and Washer/Dryer.



Property features hard surface flooring and central A/C!



This home checks all the boxes for even the most discerning of people. Please check out all of the photos and contact us to schedule a private tour.



Rent: $3,095/month

Security Deposit: $3,500

Parking: Two (2) car attached garage

Storage: The garage is huge, with lots of storage space

Utilities Included: water, trash, sewer and HOA dues.

Pets: Small Dogs and Cats Negotiable

No Smoking property



Call 760-705-1002 or email rentals@bluehorizonmanagement.com if you would like additional information or set up a private showing of the property.



Proudly managed by Kevin Lehman of Blue Horizon Management Company (CalDRE #01898099)



