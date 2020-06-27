All apartments in San Diego
Last updated September 19 2019 at 11:33 AM

4486 Utah Street

4486 Utah Street · No Longer Available
Location

4486 Utah Street, San Diego, CA 92116
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
* Amazing 3 Bed, 2 Bath Condo in North Park * - Exquisite Townhouse in North Park with Spacious Floorplan Offers Nearly 1,450 Sq Ft Incl. 3 Beds, 2 Baths, 2-Car attached Garage With Lots of Storage, Private Patio and Washer/Dryer.

Property features hard surface flooring and central A/C!

This home checks all the boxes for even the most discerning of people. Please check out all of the photos and contact us to schedule a private tour.

Rent: $3,095/month
Security Deposit: $3,500
Parking: Two (2) car attached garage
Storage: The garage is huge, with lots of storage space
Utilities Included: water, trash, sewer and HOA dues.
Pets: Small Dogs and Cats Negotiable
No Smoking property

Call 760-705-1002 or email rentals@bluehorizonmanagement.com if you would like additional information or set up a private showing of the property.

Proudly managed by Kevin Lehman of Blue Horizon Management Company (CalDRE #01898099)

(RLNE5083313)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4486 Utah Street have any available units?
4486 Utah Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4486 Utah Street have?
Some of 4486 Utah Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4486 Utah Street currently offering any rent specials?
4486 Utah Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4486 Utah Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4486 Utah Street is pet friendly.
Does 4486 Utah Street offer parking?
Yes, 4486 Utah Street offers parking.
Does 4486 Utah Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4486 Utah Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4486 Utah Street have a pool?
No, 4486 Utah Street does not have a pool.
Does 4486 Utah Street have accessible units?
No, 4486 Utah Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4486 Utah Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4486 Utah Street does not have units with dishwashers.
