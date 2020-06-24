All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4480 Robbins St.

4480 Robbins Street · No Longer Available
Location

4480 Robbins Street, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3B+Office/2.5BA W/ Attached Garage, Large Backyard & Upgrades! - AVAILABLE NOW!!!

A Great 3B+Office/2.5BA House Available for Lease in Central University City. This Beautiful Home Features 1,800 SF of Living Space and Boasts:

- Attached 2 car garage
- Solar Panels
- LG front load washer/dryer in garage
- Large, fully fenced backyard w/ lush landscaping
- Custom mosaic tile front porch walkway
- Hardwood flooring and carpet throughout home
- Spacious living room features: custom built-ins, cathedral ceilings, cozy fireplace & skylights
- Separate dining area off living room
- Dual pane windows & doors throughout property
- Upgraded kitchen features: custom cabinet treatments, stainless steel appliances, reverse osmosis water filter, & tile backsplash
- Kitchen opens up to family room. Could also be used as eat-in kitchen
- Beautiful, completely custom light fixture in family room
- Wetbar also located at end of family room
- Half bath on main level
- Spacious master bedroom features: small balcony, ceiling fan & walk-in closet
- Office located off master bedroom (attached)
- Master bathroom features mosaic tile countertops
- Light and bright second & third bedrooms

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date
- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $3370
- WASHER/DRYER: included
- PET RESTRICTIONS: owner will consider one pet for $25 per month pet rent

-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog or cat, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20. Your pet's overall score will determine the cost of pet rent. Ex: A score of 4-5 would be $25 pet rent, a 2-3 would be a $50 pet rent, and a 1 would be denied.

If you are applying with a emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- PARKING: 2 car garage
- PROPERTY TYPE: House
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: none
- GARDENER INCLUDED: Yes
- YARD: Yes
- YEAR BUILT:1971

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH:1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: owner will not repair or maintain pons
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

(RLNE4749380)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4480 Robbins St. have any available units?
4480 Robbins St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4480 Robbins St. have?
Some of 4480 Robbins St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4480 Robbins St. currently offering any rent specials?
4480 Robbins St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4480 Robbins St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4480 Robbins St. is pet friendly.
Does 4480 Robbins St. offer parking?
Yes, 4480 Robbins St. offers parking.
Does 4480 Robbins St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4480 Robbins St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4480 Robbins St. have a pool?
No, 4480 Robbins St. does not have a pool.
Does 4480 Robbins St. have accessible units?
No, 4480 Robbins St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4480 Robbins St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4480 Robbins St. does not have units with dishwashers.
