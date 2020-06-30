All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4470 Louisiana Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4470 Louisiana Street
Last updated January 21 2020 at 12:04 PM

4470 Louisiana Street

4470 Louisiana Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
University Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4470 Louisiana Street, San Diego, CA 92116
University Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 02/01/20 2 Story House for rent 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, enclosed garage, off street parking for 1 car, Central Air Conditioning, washer and drier hook ups, dishwasher, balcony, very well located, close to freeways 8, 163, 5, etc. , quiet neighborhood. Close to downtown, Zoo, Balboa Park. Please NO PETS, NO SMOKING. Rent $2,400.00 Deposit one month rent. Please call to set up an appointment for viewing. I am not able to show pictures at this time, leaving tenants are still in the house.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/san-diego-ca?lid=12928538

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5433225)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4470 Louisiana Street have any available units?
4470 Louisiana Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4470 Louisiana Street have?
Some of 4470 Louisiana Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4470 Louisiana Street currently offering any rent specials?
4470 Louisiana Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4470 Louisiana Street pet-friendly?
No, 4470 Louisiana Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4470 Louisiana Street offer parking?
Yes, 4470 Louisiana Street offers parking.
Does 4470 Louisiana Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4470 Louisiana Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4470 Louisiana Street have a pool?
No, 4470 Louisiana Street does not have a pool.
Does 4470 Louisiana Street have accessible units?
No, 4470 Louisiana Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4470 Louisiana Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4470 Louisiana Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

IMT Sorrento Valley
11102 Caminito Alvarez
San Diego, CA 92126
Millennium Mission Valley
5080 Camino del Arroyo
San Diego, CA 92108
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Tierrasanta Ridge Apartment Homes
5410 Repecho Dr
San Diego, CA 92124
Fifty Twenty-Five
5025 Collwood Blvd
San Diego, CA 92115
Ascent at Campus of Life
10785 Pomerado Road
San Diego, CA 92131
Altura
11921 Carmel Creek Rd
San Diego, CA 92130
Park 12 -- The Collection
100 Park Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University