Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:55 AM

4458 Via Realzar

4458 via Realzar · No Longer Available
Location

4458 via Realzar, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
4458 Via Realzar Available 09/01/19 2 master suites, 2.5 baths Townhome with 2 car garages for Rent!! - 2 master suites, 2.5 baths Town home with 2 car garages.
Within walking distance to UTC shopping mall, public transportation and UCSD shuttles!
Good size patio and inviting front porch.
High speed Internet hook ups through out the whole unit.
Owner provides washer, dryer, refrigerator and air-conditioner.
Excellent condition and move-in ready!
Community amenities with tennis court, club house, pool and spa!
Monthly rent: $2450 and 1 month security deposit.

Available September 1st, 2019

Top Notch Realty Inc
858-715-0688
*PLEASE CALL OFFICE FOR THE CORRECT RENTAL APPLICATION!*

(RLNE5063168)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4458 Via Realzar have any available units?
4458 Via Realzar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4458 Via Realzar have?
Some of 4458 Via Realzar's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4458 Via Realzar currently offering any rent specials?
4458 Via Realzar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4458 Via Realzar pet-friendly?
Yes, 4458 Via Realzar is pet friendly.
Does 4458 Via Realzar offer parking?
Yes, 4458 Via Realzar offers parking.
Does 4458 Via Realzar have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4458 Via Realzar offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4458 Via Realzar have a pool?
Yes, 4458 Via Realzar has a pool.
Does 4458 Via Realzar have accessible units?
No, 4458 Via Realzar does not have accessible units.
Does 4458 Via Realzar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4458 Via Realzar has units with dishwashers.
