Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub internet access pet friendly tennis court

4458 Via Realzar Available 09/01/19 2 master suites, 2.5 baths Townhome with 2 car garages for Rent!! - 2 master suites, 2.5 baths Town home with 2 car garages.

Within walking distance to UTC shopping mall, public transportation and UCSD shuttles!

Good size patio and inviting front porch.

High speed Internet hook ups through out the whole unit.

Owner provides washer, dryer, refrigerator and air-conditioner.

Excellent condition and move-in ready!

Community amenities with tennis court, club house, pool and spa!

Monthly rent: $2450 and 1 month security deposit.



Available September 1st, 2019



Top Notch Realty Inc

858-715-0688

*PLEASE CALL OFFICE FOR THE CORRECT RENTAL APPLICATION!*



