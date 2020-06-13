Amenities

4454 New Jersey Street Available 06/16/19 Classic Spanish Home in University Heights (3 Bedroom / 1.5 Bath) - 1920's "Classic Spanish" home tucked away on a quiet street in the desirable & vibrant community of University Heights. Short walk to boutique shopping & dining on Park Blvd. Shops and restaurants on University Ave in Hillcrest, including Ralph's and Trader Joe's, via the Vermont St Bridge, Trolley Barn Park and free summer concerts;

Alice Birney Elementary School. All of this earns the location a Walkability Score of 74.



This home features 1,558 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, spacious living room with original fireplace, formal dining room linked to the kitchen by a breakfast room, original refurbished hardwood floors, original tile floors and built-in in full bath, original gumwood built-ins, 5 burner stainless gas range, dishwasher, frost free refrigerator, washer/dryer, ceiling fans and central heating.



Large treed backyard area with citrus trees, front and side porches, front yard is low water landscaping, 3-car driveway and 2-car garage with lots of storage space!



Two miles to Balboa Park, including the San Diego Zoo, and Naval Medical Center San Diego. Two miles to UCSD Hillcrest Medical Center Shuttle Stop.



No Dogs Allowed



