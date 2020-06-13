All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:35 AM

4454 New Jersey Street

4454 New Jersey Street · No Longer Available
Location

4454 New Jersey Street, San Diego, CA 92116
University Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4454 New Jersey Street Available 06/16/19 Classic Spanish Home in University Heights (3 Bedroom / 1.5 Bath) - 1920's "Classic Spanish" home tucked away on a quiet street in the desirable & vibrant community of University Heights. Short walk to boutique shopping & dining on Park Blvd. Shops and restaurants on University Ave in Hillcrest, including Ralph's and Trader Joe's, via the Vermont St Bridge, Trolley Barn Park and free summer concerts;
Alice Birney Elementary School. All of this earns the location a Walkability Score of 74.

This home features 1,558 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, spacious living room with original fireplace, formal dining room linked to the kitchen by a breakfast room, original refurbished hardwood floors, original tile floors and built-in in full bath, original gumwood built-ins, 5 burner stainless gas range, dishwasher, frost free refrigerator, washer/dryer, ceiling fans and central heating.

Large treed backyard area with citrus trees, front and side porches, front yard is low water landscaping, 3-car driveway and 2-car garage with lots of storage space!

Two miles to Balboa Park, including the San Diego Zoo, and Naval Medical Center San Diego. Two miles to UCSD Hillcrest Medical Center Shuttle Stop.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4188237)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4454 New Jersey Street have any available units?
4454 New Jersey Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4454 New Jersey Street have?
Some of 4454 New Jersey Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4454 New Jersey Street currently offering any rent specials?
4454 New Jersey Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4454 New Jersey Street pet-friendly?
No, 4454 New Jersey Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4454 New Jersey Street offer parking?
Yes, 4454 New Jersey Street offers parking.
Does 4454 New Jersey Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4454 New Jersey Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4454 New Jersey Street have a pool?
No, 4454 New Jersey Street does not have a pool.
Does 4454 New Jersey Street have accessible units?
No, 4454 New Jersey Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4454 New Jersey Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4454 New Jersey Street has units with dishwashers.
